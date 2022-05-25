Yves Saint Laurent’s Famous Jardin Majorelle Villa in Morroco Just Hit the Market

In the market for a haute home? Consider Yves Saint Laurent’s colorful Moroccan retreat.

Located in the heart of the Marrakech, the modernist villa sits within a sprawling two-acre oasis called Jardin Marjorelle. Originally created by French painter Jacques Majorelle in 1923, the estate was purchased by Laurent and his partner Pierre Berge in 1980 after they learned it was at risk of being bulldozed by a developer. The couple, who founded famed French fashion house YSL in ’61, nurtured the property to its current state and turned it into one of the Ochre City’s greatest attractions. Now affectionately known as “the Yves Saint Laurent garden,” it draws in around 800,000 visitors each year.

Designed by French architect Paul Sinoir in the 1930s, the 6,996 square-foot cubist abode that’s for sale sits on just under half an acre. It’s finished in a striking hue that was later dubbed “Majorelle blue” and offers charming original features like terracotta paving throughout. Inside, you’ll find several living rooms situated around a patio, as well as four ensuite bedrooms that each come complete with a private terrace. There’s also an adjacent pavilion located beyond the pool and deck that offers two additional suites and another living room.

The late fashion icons also opened the nation’s first Berber museum on the grounds in 2011. Housed in Majorelle’s former painting studio, the museum is devoted to one of the oldest peoples in North Africa and provides an overview of the Berbers’ extraordinary creativity. It features more than 600 objects from the Rif Mountains to the Sahara that were personally collected by Laurent and Berge. The slick Yves Saint Laurent Museum is also nearby.

Elsewhere in Jardin Marjorelle, the Café Majorelle offers cozy Moroccan salons and an inner courtyard for dining, while the Boutique stocks a variety of traditional Moroccan products that reflect the city’s ancient culture. The shop overlooks a street named after the designer, too.

Pricing for the Jardin Majorelle villa is available upon request. For more information, contact David Monterin of Sotheby’s International Realty who holds the listing.

Check out more images below.