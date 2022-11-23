This Subterranean Mykonos Mansion Just Hit the Market at $7.6 Million

Nestled within the Mykonian landscape, this stone-clad villa celebrates modern design sensibilities and its island surroundings.

Positioned underground, a contemporary manse known as Yvonne is intentionally concealed by Greece’s mountainous terrain. Sited on nearly an acre of land in the famed Agios Ioannis and looking out to the shimmering Aegean Sea, the 5,800-square-foot subterranean residence seamlessly blends into its coastal setting. With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two swimming pools, it really feels like you’re living in your own otherworldly oasis. And honestly, that’s hard to compete with.

A subterranean villa on the Greek island of Mykonos just listed for $7.6 million Greece Sothebys International Realty

“Yvonne was not meant to conform. It was meant to pay homage to the effortless amalgamation of modern architecture and Cycladic design,” notes the listing, which is held by Despina Laou of Greece Sotheby’s International Realty. On the market for €7.5 million ($7.6 million), the stone villa draws in tons of light and natural scenery through its many frameless, floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Elsewhere, an expansive patio seems to spill out over the sea and offers up the flexibility of indoor-outdoor living. In other words, expect to spend most of your time congregating here—whether lounging poolside or catching sunsets.

The interiors are meant to blend in with the natural landscape Greece Sothebys International Realty

When you need to escape the heat (and you will), head inside where the home’s minimalist interiors create an overwhelming sense of calm. Think neutral colors and natural materials in the open-concept kitchen, living and dining areas, in addition to fresh breezes from the terraces. Certainly, a trip to the wine cellar wouldn’t be the worst way to cool off. And if you ever need to work up a sweat, Yvonne has also been tricked out with a fully equipped gym. Plus, you can always jump in the massive, 60-foot infinity pool afterward.

Of course, if you don’t feel like sharing, the dreamy primary suite includes one out-of-the-ordinary perk. It’s been decked out with its own private 16-foot pool. How glorious.

Click here to see all the photos of Yvonne in Greece.