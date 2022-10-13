First Look: Inside the World’s First Solar-Powered Residential High-Rise

It seems the future of sustainability is here, at least at Miami’s newest solar-powered high-rise, The Residences at 1428 Brickell. The project, recently announced by developer Ytech, is the first project of its kind in the world to integrate photovoltaic glazing within the facade.

The 70-story tower, designed by Milan-based ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, combines form and function with the solar energy features blended within the architectural aesthetic. The building features 500 photovoltaic-integrated windows on the west-facing facade that creates a Solar Backbone on the building. There’s 20,000 square feet of energy-producing glass and the system is capable of producing up to 170,000 kilowatts, or 170 megawatts, of clean energy per year.

A living room in a unit. The Boundary for Ytech

“While there are many applications of solar-glass technology existing in the world, The Residences at 1428 Brickell will be a first-time application of the tech in a high-rise residential setting, leading the way on this important first step, pushing this sector of the industry forward,” says Ytech CEO Yamal Yidios. “From a sustainability perspective, The Residences at 1428 Brickell application of photovoltaic glass technology in a high-rise residential tower aims to reduce approximately 4,700 tons of CO2 and the use of 3,000 barrels less of oil per year, which is the equivalent of eliminating the average electricity use of 915 homes per year.”

While many will be attracted to the building’s sustainability commitment, every inch of the property exudes luxury. It’s located in the trendy Brickell neighborhood, just steps from fabulous dining, wellness, shopping and entertaining. There are 189 residences priced from $2 million to $7 million, and a Penthouse Collection priced from $8 million to more than $40 million. Each residence has incredible water views and are generously sized so you feel like you’re living in a private home in the sky. The residences range from two to four bedrooms plus den units that span 1,800 to 4,000 square feet. The Penthouse Collection floorplans span 4,000 to 10,000 square feet and many are spread over two stories.

A kitchen. The Boundary for Ytech

Residents will adore the one-of-a-kind Antonio Citterio-designed furniture, found in both the homes as well as the amenity spaces. Italian design and craftsmanship is prevalent throughout all the homes as well, like the Italian Arclinea kitchens in the standard residences and limited-production Vaselli kitchens in the Penthouse Collection. There are contemporary finishes, private elevators, multiple terraces, a foyer and private storage in every unit.

Ytech conceptualized the building to prioritize artful living and the utmost privacy, and even the amenity spaces are designed like a private home and act as an extension of the private residences. There’s over 80,000 square feet of amenity spaces that span eight levels. These include a rooftop pool and sky atrium; hot spa and daybed lounging area; a two-story wine and fine art lounge; office suites; private dining rooms and a kitchen; a 10,000-square-foot gym; juice and wellness bar; spa with a meditation room, infrared sauna, steam room, cold and hot plunge pools; and a full-level children’s rec center. There’s also an on-site beverage director and sommelier, wellness concierge, and even fully furnished guest suites for out-of-town guests.

A terrace within a unit. The Boundary for Ytech

“One of the main misconceptions is that solar energy can’t be luxurious and exist in a high-design space,” Yidios says. “Our residents seek a more holistic sense of luxury, and we believe that sustainability is a responsible facet of a luxurious experience today. However, most people often associate solar energy with large and bulky solar panels. Although they are a fantastic solution for the right application, they present several problems on the vertical surface of a high-rise residential tower. Photovoltaic glass solves this problem as it presents as typical building glass would while embedding powerful technology within each pane, making it unrecognizable to the eye.”

The Residences at 1428 Brickell is currently accepting reservations with a five percent deposit and is set for completion in 2026.

A living room in a standard residence. The Boundary for Ytech

The yoga area in the ameity space. The Boundary for Ytech

The lobby. The Boundary for Ytech

The two-story wine and spirit lounge. The Boundary for Ytech

A primary bedroom in a standard unit. The Boundary for Ytech