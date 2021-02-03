Quantcast
This $6.8 Million Eco-Friendly Home Overlooks One of the Country’s Most Revered Golf Greens

But will it help your handicap?

27 Poppy Lane Photo: Sherman Chu

Poppy Hills Golf Course is the newest of Pebble Beach’s legendary duffer’s delights, having completed an extensive renovation in 2014. The original was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., opening in 1986. It’s the only course in the area that is completely in a forest. And now, you can own a new home overlooking its first fairway.

The five-bedroom home sprawls over 5,770 square feet and features some custom eco-friendly details such as solar panels, a water filtration system for the whole house, a vegetation roof and, of course, an electric-car charger in the three-car garage. Tesla and Elon Musk are not far from this enclave on Northern California’s Monterey Peninsula. The property is listed for $6,795,000.

Tucked into the pines, the house makes the most of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle, with floor-to-ceiling glass panels looking out to the course and the surrounding forest, and the patios include built-in heaters to help stretch that lifestyle to all four seasons. The front door is a point of drama for the home: The massive metal door pivots to open and has a magnetic lock. Upon entering, the second point of drama is the two-story, black-granite fireplace in the great room.

27 Poppy Lane

The newly built home sits on an acre of land.  Photo: Sherman Chu

The dining room includes a 300-bottle, temperature-controlled wine display as a backdrop, like a piece of drinkable art. The first level’s dining, kitchen and living spaces all unite in an open plan. The kitchen includes Carrera marble countertops, with a waterfall island, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and custom oak cabinetry, all done in a warm but modern aesthetic. Two bedrooms also share this level, each with their own private bathrooms and patios.

On the second level are two more en suite bedrooms, the primary bedroom suite and a cozy family room that’s open to the great room below. A second-story terrace opens off the family room and bedrooms, while the primary suite has yet another private balcony overlooking the green room and with views to the ocean.

The house also comes with a smart home security system, and a Sonos sound system is already installed. These amenities may be par for the course in the world of luxury living, but the proximity to one of the country’s best golf greens is a hole in one. The listing is held by Tim Allen Properties.

27 Poppy Lane

Patios surround the house on both levels.  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The column of the black-granite fireplace makes is a focal point.  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The great room  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The living room  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The dining room  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The kitchen  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The family room  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The primary bathroom  Photo: Sherman Chu

27 Poppy Lane

The outdoor living room has built-in heaters above.  Photo: Sherman Chu

