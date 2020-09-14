A New Luxury Resort Community Just Opened on Spain’s Stunning Costa del Sol

Twenty years ago, much of Spain’s Costa del Sol looked like an abandoned version of Miami Beach with crumbling, pink seaside residential towers looking barely occupied. Few posh resorts or amenities could be found among the bargain vacationing spots. It hardly made sense—a long strip of sandy beachfront along the Mediterranean should be prime real estate, not graffitied tenements.

Luxury developer Sierra Blanca Estates saw the opportunity and set to work. Now the firm is launching its latest project: a small enclave of 76 plush homes in Marbella, with 56 of them designed in partnership with Fendi Casa. The community—dubbed Epic Marbella—will be Fendi Casa’s first branded real estate project in Europe.

Set on 12 acres of land with views of the sea as well as the lush surrounding landscape and nearby mountains, the stand-alone residences will range from three bedrooms with 3,800 square feet to five bedrooms with 9,200 square feet. Prices will begin at $3 million and go to about $8.3 million.

Each home will include signature Fendi cabinetry and interior designs from kitchens with Gaggenau appliances to stylish master closets. Bathrooms will feature Italian marble and fixtures designed just for this project. Buyers who wish for more bespoke styling will have a full design team at their disposal.

Common areas include coworking spaces as well as childcare areas for families. The fitness studio includes Italian brand Technogym’s latest equipment and there’s an additional sports center with a basketball court, soccer pitch and paddle tennis courts. The residents-only spa includes two hammams, a sauna, treatment rooms and a 25-meter indoor infinity pool. There’s a second pool with terraces and cabanas outside.

A private lounge, gastropub serving Mediterranean cuisine and a wine bar round out the Social Club offerings. And residents will also have access to butler and concierge services.

Fendi Casa was the first Italian fashion house to develop a line of high-style home furnishings.

