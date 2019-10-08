Quantcast
Home of the Week: This $50 Million Penthouse Comes With a Rare Aston Martin Vulcan

The 66-story residential tower also comes with a marina to park your superyacht.

The living room in Unit 1A. Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

Aston Martin doesn’t just want to craft the next big luxury sports car. It also plans to build Miami’s most buzzworthy, $50 million penthouse, and throw one of its coveted models—the one-of-24 Vulcan—into the deal gratis.

The Aston Martin Vulcan

The Aston Martin Vulcan  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

A suitably automotive buyer’s perk, the Vulcan has a formidible 800 hp, V-12 engine, and was priced at $2.3 million when it made its debut at the Geneva Auto Show in 2015. The catch? All that power means it’s not road legal. Instead, the keys to your new auto (and penthouse) come with a membership to a private track club, as well as driving lessons, which even experienced drivers might need, considering all those horses under the hood.

The balcony.

The balcony.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

The residence itself, meanwhile, spans 20,000 square feet, with floor-to-ceiling windows that take full advantage of the bayside views, and marble flooring keeps the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom space bright and airy.

The kitchen

The kitchen, complete with Gaggenau appliances.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

The triplex penthouse is the crown jewel of the Aston Martin Residences, Miami and marks the British automaker’s first foray into the world of residential real estate. It occupies floors 63 through 65 of the 66-story residential tower located on the downtown Miami waterfront. It’s not the only marque getting into the residential lifestyle business, however; competitor Porsche has already crossed that finish line. 

The bathroom

The bathroom  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

And if you’re in the market for a spot to park your superyacht as well as your new hypercar, the residences have an amenity for that. The developer, G&G Business Developments, recently unveiled an adjacent marina for the luxe residences, which will accommodate boats longer than 300 feet.

The entryway and marina.

The entryway and marina  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

That’s all fine and well for superyacht owners, but the burning question for automotive aficionados is, what will parking be like for cars? The Porsche Design Tower set the bar high by including parking on the same level with some of its most premium residences to keep your collection close.

The infinity pool

The infinity pool  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Marton Residences, Miami

The marina will join the Aston Martin tower’s cascade of other resident-only perks, which include 42,275 square feet of “sky amenities” that consume four floors of the building—among them, an infinity pool, a fitness center, a bar and an art gallery.

The glass staircase that connects the sky amenities.

A glass staircase connects the sky amenities.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

Should the triplex not be quite your speed, one- to five-bedroom units in the building range in price from $750,000 to $8.5 million, with other penthouse offerings starting at $14 million.

The building's façade

The building’s façade  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences, Miami

The tower’s planned completion date is 2022; foundations were poured earlier this year. Of course, if it’s an ultra-rare auto you’re after, we’d recommend snapping up the triplex while you still can. Unlike all of the other units in the building, there’s only one of this particular model.

