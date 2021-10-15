First Look: You Can Now Live the Vineyard Life at Napa Valley’s New Auberge Resort Residences

If it’s been a while since you’ve last made the trip out to Napa Valley, then it’s high time to return—and possibly snap up a new home there while you’re at it. Those looking to spend more time in the area are in luck, as today Auberge Resorts Collection is unveiling a series of branded residences where the vineyards are just past your doorstep.

The homes will be located at Stanly Ranch, a new, 700-acre enclave within Napa where resort visitors can stay in one of the 135 cottage suites for a few nights. Those looking to own can choose between two different options: the Vineyard Homes or the Villas.

The Vineyard Homes launch sales this month and range between 5,800 to 8,950 interior and exterior square feet and three- to six-bedroom offerings. These are meant for more full-time living and include outdoor features such as a pool, landscaped courtyard and dining areas—a kitchen can be added here, too, for alfresco cooking and entertaining. Prices start in the high $4 million range, with 70 homes being available for purchase altogether.

The Villas, on the other hand, are designed for those who want to live on the ranch part time. They come fully furnished and have two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Outdoor spaces include a courtyard and showers, and the high indoor ceiling heights were inspired by modern barn structures. These will launch sales in late 2021; prices have yet to be released.

Of course, since it’s a branded residential offering, the main perk here is all of the resort-like amenities, which are available via Stanly Ranch Club memberships. The ranch’s five restaurants source local produce from its fruit and vegetable farms as well as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from its vineyard. Other perks include a spa plus more experiential offerings such as curated biking and hiking excursions, cocktail workshops and more.

And, of course, the location itself has assets beyond just a surplus of vino. “The setting is dramatic,” says Chris Crosby, the principal and COO of the Nichols Partnership, the developer behind Stanly Ranch. “We’re surrounded by two mountain ranges and have spectacular views of those.”

Check out more photos of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch below: