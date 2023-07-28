Forget Hudson Yards. This N.Y.C. Development Will Have Its Own Casino, Luxury Hotel, and Concert Hall

Silverstein Properties has some very grand plans for a vacant lot on Manhattan’s far West Side.

The New York-based investment, development, and management firm recently announced that it intends to build two soaring skyscrapers on a 92,000-square-foot undeveloped parcel between 41st Street and 11th Avenue. Christened the Avenir, the new development will span nearly 2 million square feet and offer everything from a casino to a luxury hotel.

Jointly designed by architects Steelman Partners and CetraRuddy, the two 46-story towers will be connected by a public sky bridge that sits a staggering 630 feet above street level. The first eight stories will be dedicated to an epic gaming, entertainment, and restaurant complex. Silverstone tapped the folks behind Pennsylvania’s Parx Casino to ensure the blackjack tables will be up to snuff.

The 11th Street entrance by day. Silverstein Properties

Silverstein is also in discussions with various top-tier hotel operators about the proposed 1,000-key hotel. The company has developed two Four Seasons hotels to date so it knows the score. The Avenir will also offer permanently affordable housing. The 100 or so apartments will be available to New Yorkers through the city’s housing-lottery system.

The Avenir’s pièce de résistance is said to be the performance hall. Located on the 45th floor, the 1,000-seat venue will be “designed to complement—not compete with—Broadway theaters,” according to Silverstein. In addition to hosting sky-high concerts, the space will be open to local community and school groups. Coincidentally, the Avenir is not far from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which hosts more than 150 major events and 2.5 million visitors each year. It’s also a stone’s throw from swanky Hudson Yards. That should make for some friendly competition between the bridge and the Vessel.

Inside one of the affordable apartments. Silverstein Properties

The Avenir has some serious green credentials, too. The project will be all-electric with no fossil fuels onsite, according to Silverstein. The complex will be built using recycled and renewable construction materials. It will also have energy-efficient building systems. What’s more, Silverstein claims the project will create 9,500 jobs, generate billions for the state and the city, and bolster the MTA.

The company didn’t specify when the Avenir is due to be completed, but says it is “shovel ready upon approval.”

Click here to see all the photos of the Avenir.