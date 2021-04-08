Exclusive: Bentley’s First Residential Tower Is Coming to Miami

As the old saying goes, “Another day, another branded luxury residential tower.” And buildings with big automotive names attached to them are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in Miami, home of the Porsche Design Tower and Aston Martin Residences. Now, another carmaker is adding its name to that illustrious list—Bentley Motors, which announced today that it will construct a 749-foot-tall building in the city’s Sunny Isles Beach area.

Bentley is partnering with Dezer Development for the project, which will be the British manufacturer’s first ever luxury residential tower. No stranger to branded residences, Dezer’s resume includes the Armani/Casa and Porsche towers. It partnered with Sieger Suarez Architects for both endeavors; the firm will be overseeing the design of the new Bentley construction as well.

Of course, you’re buying a certifiably Bentley home, not a new Four Seasons pad (although those are great, too), so what are some of the automotive perks? Each of the 200-plus apartments will have an in-unit, multi-car garage, so your prized marque can be stored in your very own residence, rather than some overlarge communal parking lot. A patented car elevator will whiz your wheels up to whatever residence you’re in. (Yep, even if it’s not a Bentley.)

The units are more than just a cool place to stash one’s car, though. Each home will also have its own private balcony, pool, sauna and some will have an outdoor shower. It’s a view worth taking in—the building will offer both ocean and bay views; floor-to-ceiling windows will allow residents to enjoy it even from inside.

Outside of your condo, shared amenities include a gym, pool, spa, restaurant, lounge, cabanas, cinema, whiskey bar and landscaped garden.

The Bentley Residences Miami will be constructed in accordance with Florida Green Building Council certifications—the hope is that, this way, the building will consume less energy and have a minimal impact on the environment.

But don’t get too excited, because it hasn’t actually been built yet. Construction is estimated to begin in 2023 and is scheduled to be complete in 2026. In the meantime, interested buyers can visit bentleyresidencesmiami.com to learn more.