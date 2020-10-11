Bjarke Ingels vs. Thomas Heatherwick: Which Starchitect Has Designed the Best New York Skyscraper?

When famed designer Thomas Heatherwick and architect Bjarke Ingels envisaged their condo buildings along New York’s High Line—Lantern House and the XI, respectively, face each other across West 18th Street—neither went the traditional route. Instead of a single glassy skyscraper, each sketched out two connected towers: Heatherwick’s duo is distinguished by bulbous bay windows, while Ingels’s buildings twist toward one another. Both are expected to open by the end of this year. But how do these (almost) unique structures—and their rule-breaking designers, who teamed up for Google’s California and London headquarters—compare?
|
Lantern House
|
The XI
|STARTING PRICE FOR A ONE-BEDDER
$1.63 million
|
STARTING PRICE FOR A ONE-BEDDER
$2.95 million
|NUMBER OF UNITS
181
|NUMBER OF UNITS
236
|BUY A PENTHOUSE FOR
$17 million for the priciest aerie.
|BUY A PENTHOUSE FOR
$25 million for a half-floor unit.
|WHAT’S IN THE NAME?
Its windows are reminiscent of old oil lanterns.
|WHAT’S IN THE NAME?
Erm, it’s on Eleventh Avenue?
|TALLEST TOWER
22 stories
|
TALLEST TOWER
36 stories
|
DÉJÀ VU MUCH…?
Heatherwick’s Silo Hotel in Cape Town.
|
DÉJÀ VU MUCH…?
Ingels’s Grove at Grand Bay in Miami.
|
HE’S ALSO KNOWN AS
The Pied Piper of architecture
|
HE’S ALSO KNOWN AS
Mr. Big
|
YOU KNOW HIM FROM
Vessel at Hudson Yards, just up the High Line.
|
YOU KNOW HIM FROM
The Audemars Piguet museum in Switzerland.
|
IS THERE A LUXE HOTEL INCLUDED?
Nope.
|
IS THERE A LUXE HOTEL INCLUDED?
Yes, the Six Senses.
|
FRIENDLY RIVALRY
“It was actually my idea originally to collaborate with Bjarke.”
|
FRIENDLY RIVALRY
“Thomas is focused on the jaw-dropping centerpiece—the ‘wow’ moment.”
|
AMENITY WARS
A two-story health center with a swimming
|
AMENITY WARS
A lounge between the towers with a movie
|
NEXT BIG THING
Little Island, a pier on the Hudson River.
|
NEXT BIG THING
Woven City, a “city of the future” in Japan.
|
CRITICS LOVE THEM…
Paul Goldberger, Pulitzer Prize–winning critic:
|
CRITICS LOVE THEM…
Aaron Betsky, director of Virginia Tech’s School
|
…AND ALSO HATE THEM
Critic and McMansion Hell blogger Kate
|
…AND ALSO HATE THEM
The Guardian critic Oliver Wainwright: “Most