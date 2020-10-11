Bjarke Ingels vs. Thomas Heatherwick: Which Starchitect Has Designed the Best New York Skyscraper?

When famed designer Thomas Heatherwick and architect Bjarke Ingels envisaged their condo buildings along New York’s High Line—Lantern House and the XI, respectively, face each other across West 18th Street—neither went the traditional route. Instead of a single glassy skyscraper, each sketched out two connected towers: Heatherwick’s duo is distinguished by bulbous bay windows, while Ingels’s buildings twist toward one another. Both are expected to open by the end of this year. But how do these (almost) unique structures—and their rule-breaking designers, who teamed up for Google’s California and London headquarters—compare?

Lantern House The XI STARTING PRICE FOR A ONE-BEDDER $1.63 million STARTING PRICE FOR A ONE-BEDDER $2.95 million NUMBER OF UNITS 181 NUMBER OF UNITS 236 BUY A PENTHOUSE FOR $17 million for the priciest aerie. BUY A PENTHOUSE FOR $25 million for a half-floor unit. WHAT’S IN THE NAME? Its windows are reminiscent of old oil lanterns. WHAT’S IN THE NAME? Erm, it’s on Eleventh Avenue? TALLEST TOWER 22 stories TALLEST TOWER 36 stories DÉJÀ VU MUCH…? Heatherwick’s Silo Hotel in Cape Town. DÉJÀ VU MUCH…? Ingels’s Grove at Grand Bay in Miami. HE’S ALSO KNOWN AS The Pied Piper of architecture HE’S ALSO KNOWN AS Mr. Big YOU KNOW HIM FROM Vessel at Hudson Yards, just up the High Line. YOU KNOW HIM FROM The Audemars Piguet museum in Switzerland. IS THERE A LUXE HOTEL INCLUDED? Nope. IS THERE A LUXE HOTEL INCLUDED? Yes, the Six Senses. FRIENDLY RIVALRY “It was actually my idea originally to collaborate with Bjarke.” FRIENDLY RIVALRY “Thomas is focused on the jaw-dropping centerpiece—the ‘wow’ moment.” AMENITY WARS A two-story health center with a swimming

pool, cold plunge pool, spa, sauna and more. AMENITY WARS A lounge between the towers with a movie

screen, wine-tasting room and more. NEXT BIG THING Little Island, a pier on the Hudson River. NEXT BIG THING Woven City, a “city of the future” in Japan. CRITICS LOVE THEM… Paul Goldberger, Pulitzer Prize–winning critic:

“Heatherwick seems well on his way to

becoming a 21st-century version of

Charles and Ray Eames.” CRITICS LOVE THEM… Aaron Betsky, director of Virginia Tech’s School

of Architecture & Design: “Nobody plays with

form as well as Bjarke Ingels.” …AND ALSO HATE THEM Critic and McMansion Hell blogger Kate

Wagner: “One of architecture’s premier

grifters.” …AND ALSO HATE THEM

The Guardian critic Oliver Wainwright: “Most

architects will reach for much more profound

metaphors.”