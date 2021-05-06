Boston Is Getting Its First Stand-Alone St. Regis Residences

In a first for the St. Regis brand, Boston will get an all-residential tower with no hotel in sight. The location also happens to be the last available residential site in that city’s waterfront Seaport District, which has been crammed with development for about the last decade. Even without the traveler’s digs, the brand doesn’t plan to skimp on hospitality and its signature luxury services—there will still be butlers.

The 114-condo project broke ground in 2018 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Occupants in the 22-story tower will have some unique amenities that make the most of its location along the water from boat slips to a partnership with the Mariner Membership Club, providing access to the Barton & Gray’s fleet of crewed Hinckley yachts. You’ll be picked up outside the doors of the building and swept to ports around New England, picnic included. A water taxi will fly from the stop outside the tower to Logan Airport, the North End and other notable and necessary destinations.

But our favorite little extra is the plan (pending FAA approval) for Cape Air sea planes that will park at the end of the pier, offering seamless travel to New York, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

The edifice itself is one of the last designs by architect Howard Elkus, with flourishes that make it appear to twist on a central axis. On one side are “pleats” in the curve that evoke the sails of a schooner. On other sides sails rise along the heights and vertical structures act like ships’ masts, giving a nautical nod to locale. An outdoor terrace will overlook the harbor and have a hot tub and heated infinity pool for residents. A restaurant and bar will also be on-site, open to the public but with private access for owners. The private bar will include wine vaults for residents, and the Grand Lounge will have a sports simulator. Naturally there’s a spa and fitness studio, with private training available through the concierge, plus a sauna and steam room. And in an unusual offering for a residential tower, two guest suites—almost like hotel rooms—will be available for visitors.

All of the homes, which range from one-bedroom units to six-bedroom penthouses—will have floor-to-ceiling windows, some with balconies. Each will include a gourmand’s kitchen with premium appliances, marble countertops and Italian-designed cabinetry. Wide-plank oak floors and contemporary fixtures will balance the living and dining spaces. Spa-inspired bathrooms will have heated floors. Prices begin at $2 million and range up to $15 million just below the penthouse tier.