Home of the Week: Inside a Stunning New Waterfront Golf Community in St. Lucia

The new Cabot Saint Lucia development, a high-end, super-luxury golf resort is currently rising from a lush, undulating, jaw-dropping 375-acre peninsula on the northern tip of Saint Lucia.

When fully completed in 2025, the resort will feature a world-class 18-hole course, a residential community of 300 homes, a boutique 50-suite hotel, spectacular clubhouse, beach bar, three restaurants and a state-of-the-art spa.

With the Caribbean island now starting to welcome back tourists—it’s one of just eight countries globally to receive a Level 1 Covid-19 rating from the CDC—Cowan-Dewar and his team are now moving ahead with ownership opportunities for the residential part of the development.

While more than half of the initial 42 lots in Phase 1 have been snapped up by early investors, the remaining lots are now on offer. These range in size from 9,000 to 22,000 square feet, with pricing from $750,000 to $2.6 million.

Of the 300 lots, around 130 will be for single-family custom homes and villas—the ones closest to the ocean will command as much as $10 million. The development is also planning about 170 condos and town homes.

These first phase lots are located on the northeastern side of the property bordering the golf course’s first nine holes and will boast panoramic ocean views and be within walking distance of the future clubhouse.

The entire project is the vision of golf resort developer, Toronto-born Ben Cowan-Dewar and backer Mike Keiser. The pair created the Cabot brand with the acclaimed Cabot Links golf resort on Nova Scotia’s rugged Cape Breton Island 16 years ago.

“We’re on track for an October 2022 opening of the golf course, which is when we think our first residences will be completed. By then we’ll also have the sports complex built, the spa, the beach club, restaurant and pool,” says Cowan-Dewar, who is Cabot’s executive chairman.

Cabot Saint Lucia principal George Punhoose—he was previously general manager at the acclaimed Kohanaiki golf resort on Hawaii’s Kona coast— says that leading British architect Richard Evans, of Studio RHE is masterminding the design of the homes.

“The architecture will be very understated, very open and distinctly Saint Lucian, with lots of sustainably-sourced local materials used in construction. Owners will be able to choose from set designs or submit their own plans for approval,” he explains.

“We have nine holes roughed in and are just starting the 10th,” says Cowan-Dewar. “We’ve been blessed that Covid-19 never really effected us—the grading teams elected to stay in Saint Lucia instead of flying back to the US. And apart from a brief delay, they’ve worked all through since March, keeping us on schedule.”

“This is going to be off-the-charts spectacular,” says master golf course architect Bill Coore, who together with two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw, make up the course design dream team of Coore & Crenshaw.

Coore gives Robb Report his vision of the challenging Par 3 16th hole, part of the highly-anticipated Cabot Saint Lucia master-planned golf resort currently under construction on this lush Caribbean island paradise.

“You’ll stand on the tee right here, with these Atlantic waves crashing all around, looking down along this dramatic coastline, across to the 17th hole straight over the surf. It’ll inspire anyone to hit an incredible shot,” he explains during our recent visit.

Cabot Point, as the course is known, will be the centerpiece of the development and will be off limits except to residents and guests of the 50-suite hotel, scheduled to open in 2023.

Punhoose explains the hotel will be open to the public, with rooms rates likely to range from $800 to $2,000 a night. Staying at the hotel will likely be the only opportunity non-members will have to play the course, he says.

“It’s all starting to come to life, which is amazing,” says Cowan-Dewar. “Our goal is simple; to build one of the world’s great golf resorts on a very special piece of land, in a very special part of the world.”