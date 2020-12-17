Polo Star Nacho Figueras Snapped Up a New Luxury Condo in Florida That Overlooks an Equestrian Preserve

Wellington, Fla., near Palm Beach, has become known for its vibrant equestrian scene; it is the winter home to some of the world’s leading eventing and polo competitors and owners as well as the top trainers, breeders and coaches. And while many of the homes are residences of beauty, some properties are strictly for the horses, with small accommodations for the owners that seem like an afterthought.

That’s all about to change with the newest set of residences for owners and enthusiasts who already have a place to house their four-legged coterie. Coach House Wellington is bringing a set of 34 luxurious, turn-key condos to the area. Its homes will overlook the equestrian preserve and are just minutes from the other major facilities in the area. Prices will start around $2.5 million and go to $8.75 million. They’ll range in size from 2,800 to 10,000 square feet across eight floors.

High-profile polo players Nacho Figueras and Grant Ganzi have already secured residences within the building, taking advantage of the community’s close proximity to the polo grounds.

Developer Neil Hirsch—owner of the BlackWatch Polo team—and his partners at CH Development have brought on architect Garcia Stromberg, interior designer Denise Kuriger and landscape architect Schmidt Nichols, all tasked with the job of making the complex as polished as a five-star resort. A pool and cabanas will crown the rooftop, and there will be a private dining room for entertaining with a catering kitchen as well as a library and boardroom for residents. Other amenities include an onsite spa and fitness center, rooftop bar and grill, electric charging stations and a pet-grooming room.

Each residence will have private elevator access and large terraces—the corner penthouse unit will have 3,500 square feet of outdoor space (and 10,000 square feet of interior living). Wide-plank oak and stone flooring will grace the condos, all of which will be wired for automation and security. Gourmet kitchens will include a suite of high-end appliances from Sub-Zero and Wolf as well as custom elements. And the primary bedroom suites will be their own private oases, with multiple walk-ins and spa-like bathrooms.