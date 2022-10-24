Edition Hotels Is Opening Two Stand-Alone Residences in Fort Lauderdale

The growing demand for luxury branded residences is stronger than ever—especially in Florida. And Edition, the Marriott International-owned luxury hotel brand founded by Ian Schrager, is busier than ever with new openings of hotels and residential properties across the country.

Edition has found massive success in neighboring Miami with its hotel and newly announced stand-alone residential tower but as Miami becomes crowded with new residents, construction and skyrocketing prices, many developers are looking to Fort Lauderdale, roughly 28 miles north of Miami. The city offers a similar lifestyle with more space and opportunity for development.

Fort Lauderdale is home to 300 miles of inland waterways, which is why it’s sometimes referred to as the “Venice of America,” and is home to sprawling estates, mega yachts and luxury offerings. It is also considered the yachting capital of the world. Edition Residences Fort Lauderdale is capitalizing on the waterfront opportunity by developing along the Intracoastal waterway.



“Edition Residences Fort Lauderdale offers three of the most important elements for the next generation of homeowners: intuitive service, a prime location and unparalleled amenities,” says Rishi Kapoor, CEO of Location Ventures, the developer of the project. “This will be the first time that a branded luxury residence will take shape on Fort Lauderdale’s coveted Intracoastal waterway, and with it comes a breadth of unique offerings unlike anything in the area.”

The entrance to Edition Residences Fort Lauderdale. Edition Residences Fort Lauderdale

Located at 551 Bayshore Drive, the residences are housed within two jewel-box-like 11-story towers that feature cascading facades. The ultra-modern towers have spectacular water views, which are seen from each of the 65 residences. The luxury homes range from two to four bedrooms spanning 1,710 to 4,660 square feet. There will also be nine villas and four penthouses for those seeking larger accommodations.

Upscale, yet laid-back interiors define this project, and architecture firm GS4 Studios|Garcia Stromberg and interiors firm Clodagh Design accomplished this through grand spaces, like the double-height entrance, oversized floor plans, and imported European wood, stone and custom cabinetry. Residences have floor-to-ceiling windows with sliding doors that open onto private terraces. Views include the intracoastal scenery, Fort Lauderdale skyline or the Atlantic Ocean.

The towers will include 65 exclusive residences. Edition Residences Fort Lauderdale

Gourmands in particular will delight at the custom ITALKRAFT-designed kitchens, designed for form and function. There’s ample storage, custom built-ins, vertical pantries and quartz countertops, as well as high-end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances like induction cooktops, steam ovens and wine coolers. Even more, there’s an outdoor summer kitchen with an electric grill and beverage center for easy entertaining. The homes are also equipped with smart home technology and wellness features, like circadian rhythm lighting in the primary bedroom.

All residents will enjoy resort-like amenities, like 20,000 square feet of outdoor space that includes tropical landscaping by Cadence, an outdoor meditation walkway, an Intracoastal riverwalk, temporary dockage for small boats, a moonroof, sunroof, outdoor summer kitchen, movie screen and fire pit. There will also be two pools, complete with relaxation sunbeds and private cabanas; a Health and Wellness Center with Pilates, yoga, and training rooms; a Turkish-style hammam; steam shower; and quiet rooms. There’s also an eat-in lounge with a kitchen, designed for socializing or hosting private events.

Sales have officially launched for the building, and the villas are sold out. Signature residences start at $3 million and the penthouses start at $10 million.