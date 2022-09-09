Luxury Hotel Brand Edition Will Build Its First Stand-Alone Residences in Miami

Just when you thought all the branded residences have been announced, Edition reveals its plans for its first-ever standalone branded residences in—you guessed it—Miami. Located in the exclusive Edgewater neighborhood, the 55-story waterfront tower will have 185 bespoke homes.

The 649-foot-high tower offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Downtown Miami, and the Miami Beach skyline. Edition enlisted architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founder of Arquitectonica, to design the glass tower, as well as Studio Munge to design the interiors. There will be one- to four-bedroom residences, with layouts ranging from 1,952 square feet to 3,864 square feet, starting at $1.7 million. There are also plans for three tri-level penthouses with incredible rooftop pools and gardens.

Edition will open a sales gallery in late 2022, despite construction starting mid-2023 that will take an estimated 36 months. Though it’s a long ways off, Edition is hoping to attract buyers who already love its hotels. In partnership with Two Roads Development, a South Florida-based real estate developer, the tower will feel like a permanent stay in Edition hotels, with hotel-like amenities, perks, and concierge services.

Residents will receive access to exclusive privileges at Edition’s properties around the world and receive VIP status and preferred hotel rates at all hotels within Marriott International’s luxury portfolio. But, as it turns out, you might never want to leave the sumptuous residences. Unlike other branded residences, Edition offers buyers a heightened level of personalization, meaning that, alongside Edition and interior designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, there will be plenty of opportunity for customization. What each will have, however, is a private foyer and elevator entry, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors, and 10- to 14-foot-high ceilings.

No matter what style or color palette residents choose, there will be premium fixtures and finishes, as well as custom European-style cabinetry, high-quality materials, and other elevated design fixtures for a discerning style. Munge chose a warm and tranquil aesthetic for the tower’s interiors, highlighting contemporary design elements and indoor-outdoor living. Specific features include flooring that references the prows of sailboats, while For-Brescia’s architectural design features a moon-like glass prism that recalls Miami under moonlight.

Edition enlisted landscape architecture firm EKSA to create lush gardens throughout the property, some in secret, hidden locations, to make it feel like a true tropical oasis. There will be over 45,000 square feet of amenities, like two resort-style pools, private cabanas, a fitness facility with dedicated rooms for yoga and spinning, and an elegant spa program. For residents with visitors, there are six guest suites that can be booked, which is especially useful for holidays and long weekends. Families are encouraged, as there are plans for a children’s play area, kids’ club, private screening room, and tower’s club lounge, among others.