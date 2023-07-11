The First Bank of the United States Will Reopen With a Museum Following a $22 Million Makeover

The First Bank of the United States just scored a hefty chunk of change.

The National Historic Landmark has secured $22.2 million in federal funding to help with an “extensive rehabilitation,” according to an announcement shared by the Independence National Historical Park (INHP) on Monday. The historic 18th-century building, which has been closed to the public for decades, will undergo a significant renovation and gain a new interactive museum. It is expected to reopen in 2026 as America commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Located within a federally protected historic district in Philadelphia, the bank was built sometime between 1795 and 1797 when the city was serving as the nation’s capital. It was the first building designed specifically for the new federal government and the first bank to mint U.S. currency. It is also considered the oldest surviving federal building in the States.

The Philadelphia landmark will be treated to a meticulous renovation. John Greim/Getty

“Rehabilitating the First Bank will meet a long-held goal for the park,” acting superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski said in a statement. “This national historic landmark was acquired in 1956 when the park was established but has been closed to the public for most of the park’s history.”

The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund is covering the majority of the renovation costs. The exterior work will include the replacement of leaking roofing and the repair of the marble and brick masonry. The interior will also be revamped and upgraded with new electrical systems, A/C, and accessible restrooms.

The bank is expected to reopen in 2026. John Greim/Getty

The Independence Historical Trust, the park’s philanthropic partner, has also raised $4.5 million to help with the makeover and the installation of future exhibitions. INHP says the interactive and immersive shows will provide additional insight into the watershed events of 1776 and the establishment of a new nation.

“The restoration of the renowned building gives the park the opportunity to showcase aspects of the economy of the early republic and the role of the controversial national bank,” Kochanowski adds.

Sounds like Philly will be a great place to celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial.