Acclaimed Architect Kobi Karp Designed New Luxury Residences in Miami—Here’s an Exclusive Look Inside

Miami is getting a swanky new development, but it’s not just another all-glass giant.

A boutique building on Bay Harbor Islands with just nine units is being built by renowned South Florida architect Kobi Karp, and Robb Report got an exclusive peek inside. The forthcoming Indian Creek Residences and Yacht Club is being spearheaded by real-estate firm Landau Properties, who originally bought the site from local developer and resident, Menachem Kranz. If the name didn’t give it away, the waterfront condo will overlook the scenic Indian Creek Island and have one of the only private yacht clubs in the area.

New renderings reveal the forthcoming Indian Creek Residences and Yacht Club on Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands. Williams New York

Karp, who’s best known for Fisher Island’s Palazzo del Sol, is designing the tower to be in line with Bay Harbor’s massive concentration of midcentury architecture—one of the largest in the country. As such, the high rise won’t be tall and boxy such as many other Miami projects. Instead, the structure will look more sculptural with curved edges and modern, clean lines. The condominium will also bring in leading landscape architects, Enea Garden Design, for the surrounding greenery.

Architect Kobi Karp will design the exterior and Linda Zarifi will handle the interiors. Williams New York

The MiMO aesthetic continues on the inside, too. Here, you’ll find sweeping staircases that pays homage to famed architect Morris Lapidus, plus tons of leathered travertine and natural materials. Designer Linda Zarifi, who renovated the guest rooms at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, was tapped to tackle the interiors. This marks her first ground-up new development in Miami.

Altogether, the nine units will be divided into full-floor, duplex, and half-floor residences with plenty of natural light and bay and golf course views. Homeowners will also have access to four private boat slips where they can store their yachts. While an estimated completion date isn’t available just yet, brokers (and brothers) Oren and Tal Alexander will be leading the sales at the enclave.

