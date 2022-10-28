First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.

The group’s exciting first project is The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, located just 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport. The resort is easily accessible but feels worlds away thanks to its pristine location surrounded by nature—which was exactly by design.

The jewel-box-like glass structure overlooks the Mexican Caribbean. Sordo Madeleno

“Just north of Yucatan Peninsula, Costa Mujeres is a vibrant travel destination, known for its tranquil atmosphere, lush natural surroundings and pristine beaches on the Mexican Caribbean,” says Alejandro Bataller, vice president and CMO of AB Living, and the son of SHA’s founder, Alfredo Bataller. “Additionally, Costa Mujeres is known for the surrounding nature, which is a mix of the jungle with mangroves and exuberant fauna and flora and long unspoiled beaches. It also has a variety of entertainment, with golf courses and tennis courts nearby, as well as fine retail offerings.”

The lobby. Sordo Madeleno

This marks the fourth St. Regis in Mexico and the first in the Cancun area. The hotel will have 160 rooms and suites, and there will also be 82 ultra-luxe residences for guests seeking a more permanent vacation. The resort will also host several restaurants, a spa, fitness room, pier, kids club, beach club and exclusive amenities and perks for owners.

Designed by Sordo Madaleno Studio, the modern glass-like hotel and residences are situated on the idyllic Costa Mujeres Beach and offer contemporary living in a natural environment. The interiors feature a neutral color palette with natural materials, floor-to-ceiling windows to let in plenty of natural light and an overall Zen-like atmosphere. Both elegant and refined, every space within the building incorporates the senses. The prime location also allows guests and residents views and access to the picturesque Isla Mujeres, an island just off the coast.

The Cevichéria.

What will set this project apart is AB Living’s dedication to wellness. SHA, which opened in 2008, has helped transform the health and wellbeing of thousands through innovative medical therapies and treatments. AB Living is seeking to create an atmosphere of wellness through all of its new projects, whether that is through comprehensive wellness centers and spas, nutritious cuisine or sustainable design and materiality. For all of its future projects, the group is prioritizing development in warm climates, natural settings and easy travel accessibility.

“In addition to the spectacular nature, convenient location and entertainment, we chose this area for the hospitality of its people, the culture and the rich history of the destination,” Bataller says. “We want to continue to invest in developing the hospitality business and grow the company’s name alongside major companies such as Marriott, generating value in what we are passionate about: hospitality.”

Check out more photos of the property below:

The spa. Sordo Madeleno

The Owner’s Lounge. Sordo Madeleno

The gym. Sordo Madeleno

The adults-only pool. Sordo Madeleno