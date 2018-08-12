This Car-Centric Real Estate Development Overlooks a Formula 1 Track in Austin

If you have the need for speed, you should race to reserve a luxe unit at Forza, a forthcoming real estate development and supercar club that will overlook the Circuit of the Americas Formula 1 race track in Austin, Texas. Developed by Forza-COTA in partnership with the Circuit of the Americas, the one-of-a-kind project will be located near the border of the track—giving racing aficionados the rare opportunity to actually live near the heart of the action.

Permits for the trackside project are awaiting final approval from the city of Austin; once finalized, the project is expected to break ground in fall 2019 and open in 2021. The four-tower development will house around 150 units (including 10 penthouses). Some residences offer views of up to 18 of the 20 track turns for an unforgettable viewing experience, and the penthouses come with private infinity pools and balconies. Ranging from 2,000 square feet to 6,500 square feet, the townhomes and penthouses showcase two- to four-car glass garages that allow residents to proudly display their supercars (though there’s no word yet as to whether any cars will be used as one-of-a-kind room dividers).

Residents can access their homes through elevators located in the drive-in lobby and parking structure (which was inspired by the Porsche Museum). Onsite amenities include a fitness center, a full-service spa, cigar lounges, restaurants, an observatory, three helipads, rooftop bars, and, fittingly, a car-themed arcade. The infinity pool deck offers panoramic views of 12 of the track’s turns, allowing residents to cheer on their favorite drivers in utmost comfort.

Perhaps best of all, residents and Forza Elite Car Club members will have access to the development’s fleet of more than 40 supercars (including Lamborghini Huracan Performantes and Ferrari 488s). After having their driving abilities assessed by onsite experts, members will be given free reign to drive themselves and passengers on the track. Sixty track days have been reserved for members, and trackside maintenance and servicing will be available.

Presale reservations are officially underway, with current prices ranging from $1.5 million to $8.9 million.