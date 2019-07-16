Home of the Week: This $43.9 Million Hollywood Estate Has a Bonkers Wraparound Infinity Pool

One of the best things about living in Southern California is how much life can be lived outdoors, which has led architectural firms to capitalize on creating an ever more seamless transition between inside and outside when building new homes. Think big views from nearly every room—even closets—outdoor living spaces that rival the indoors ones and water features both in and out. The effect is a greater sense of space and serenity. This new construction home in Los Angeles has all of that, plus a full private spa to further the pleasure of peace.

Perched in the sought-after Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the 8408 Hillside Avenue address has 20,058 square feet of space, five beds and nine baths. It’s also the first ground-up construction from South African firm SAOTA and features its clean, geometric, open-air design throughout. However, its cutting edge will cost you—$43.9 million, to be exact.

Still, it’s almost worth it for the views alone. SAOTA thoughtfully designed each room to showcase the home’s 270-degree views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Catalina Island and beyond—a quick dip in the 163-foot wraparound infinity pool will yield the same postcard-worthy results. You can even catch a glimpse from the master bedroom’s closet, which itself is valued at $1 million. A lofty price tag for a place where you hang your clothes perhaps, but one that makes some sort of sense: The closet was built as a piece and designed in Italy before it made its way to LA.

Splashy water touches aren’t limited to the moat-like infinity pool that wraps the homes exterior. The interiors are just as splashy, courtesy of a 12-foot waterfall cascading through the center of the home, bringing a sense of zen to the home. Furthering that is the built-in wellness center, which features a plunge spa, sauna, steam room, gym and massage area.

A private oasis to be sure, and one we certainly wouldn’t fault you for wanting to keep all to yourself. But if you’d like to have a few friends over, there’s a game room and private theater for entertaining, as well as a car showroom to flaunt any choice marques.

The home’s glass elevator to the roof gives the best vantage for sunsets. You can even catch a glimpse of downtown LA—in case you needed a reminder of just how far removed you are from all the thrum and bright lights of Tinseltown.