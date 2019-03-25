Greg Norman’s New Los Cabos Development Is a Chip Shot from the Beach

Golfing legend Greg “The Shark” Norman is sinking his pearly-whites into the Cabo San Lucas high-end real estate market.

The champion golfer-turned-entrepreneur just teed off the sales of his new Norman Estates property – part of the ambitious 834-acre Rancho San Lucas development west of Los Cabos – with the opening of a spectacular model-home overlooking the rolling Pacific.

Hopefully you’ll like the home’s Baja-chic interior because it’s the work of Norman’s interior designer wife, Kirsten “Kiki” Norman. She heads-up the Norman Design Group, one of more than a dozen global Greg Norman enterprises covering everything from golf course design, to wine and beef jerky.

Norman Estates – the golfer’s first venture into Mexico – is a private, ocean-front gated enclave within Rancho San Lucas. When completed it’ll feature 32 single-family beach-front homes, priced from $3.5 million to $7 million, and starting in size at 6,200 square feet.

Naturally the dwellings will be within easy putting distance of the Norman-designed Rancho San Lucas Golf Club. Its challenging par-72, 7,245-yard,18-hole championship course, set to open this fall, will feature seven of its holes right along the ocean.

But don’t be surprised if you can’t snare your dream oceanfront lot. Some 40 percent of the homes have already been snapped-up like hot tamales, in a pre-release whisper campaign to friends and family of Rancho San Lucas developer, Solmar Group.

If condo-living is more your style however, you may have better luck grabbing one of the 36 luxury condos at the Norman Estates’ The Residences, which recently broke ground.

The low-rise development will consist of just four floors and feature three-bedroom/3.5-bath units each at no less than 4,400 square feet. The two-units-per-floor condos are priced from $1.5 million.

Topping-out the building will be an huge four-bed/ 4.5-bath penthouse spanning the entire top floor, with an asking price of $4.3 million. All the units will enjoy CinemaScope views of the ocean, frolicking whales, and those world-famous Cabo sunsets.

In addition to golfing, there’ll be no shortage of activities once the development is complete. Set along 1.2 miles of prime beachfront a 20-minute drive from high-energy Los Cabos, the sprawling resort includes a village with shops and entertainment, plus various restaurants, tennis, and hiking and biking trails.