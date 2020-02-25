Home of the Week: Inside a Spectacular New $10 Million Oceanfront Estate on Hawaii’s Kona Coast

The Kona coast on the Big Island is among the most dramatic of all of Hawaii’s many shorelines, with its rugged lava cliffs. Residential development there has been slow and remains restricted. A buyer’s best choice is to join the swank, 450-acre Kohanaiki private club and neighborhood already there, with its its jaw-dropping amenities. All of it not far from Kona’s private jet FBO.

Here you can while away your days golfing, fishing, surfing, tanning, whisky-tasting or just kicking back. Homes range in price from just under $3 million for a modest villa, to more than $20 million for a sprawling waterfront compound.

Now Kohanaiki’s developers are releasing a new collection of 15 ocean-front homes within a 12.5-acre, two-tiered parcel in the northern portion of the development they’re calling Pãnãnã. In case you’re wondering, that means “compass” in Hawaiian.

This 6,000-square-foot home, featuring designs by Bay area architects Shay Zak and Glazier Le, is one of the 15 and priced around $9.75 million. Others in this section will range in size from 4,000 square feet up to 6,000 and begin at $6.95 million.

The ranch-style estate has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a stunning 1,046-square-foot lanai and an infinity-edged pool with four al fresco garden showers.

The exterior design may look simple and unassuming, but that’s intentional. The ranch-style look reflects the traditional Hawaiian “kama’aina” beach house design, with lots of wood and stone, which fits right in with other homes throughout the Kohanaiki development.

Making the most of Hawaii’s to-die-for climate with those cooling breezes, the vaulted-ceilinged great room and master suites have full-width mahogany pocket doors. These open-up on to the lanai to create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

All the homes in this new Pãnãnã parcel will offer jaw-dropping views of the crashing Pacific along the Kona coast to the front, and the Big Island’s towering peaks at the rear, the highest of which is the famed Mauna Kea, crowned by international scientific observatories.

They’ll also look out on to the 11th and 12th holes of Kohanaiki’s members-only, Rees-Jones-designed, 18-hole championship golf course, one of the big lures of buying here.

This, and Kohanaiki’s outrageous 67,000-square-foot Clubhouse which is designed to cater to every whim and wish of the billionaires who pay big for a membership.

Its list of resort-like amenities include everything from a Tracy Lee-designed spa with hot tubs, dry saunas and a yoga lawn, to a four-lane bowling alley, a speakeasy-style cigar and whiskey room, wine tasting room, movie theater and even an on-site brewery featuring one-of-a-kind Kohanaiki brews.

Dining options include the club’s acclaimed Kõnane chop-style restaurant and sushi bar, or on the beach at the aptly-named Beach Restaurant. Both offer dishes using ingredients from the club’s own organic farm.

Activities of the strenuous kind include a sports complex with three tennis courts, a basketball court, batting cage, fitness boot camps and heart-pounding cross-training programs.

Fish or scuba dive off Kohanaiki’s own speedy 39-foot center console powerboat, surf one of the famous Kona breaks, or hike to the top of a Big Island volcano or one of the island’s legendary waterfalls.

Last year the club reported sales of $70 million, so you’ll be in good company. The company’s website currently lists 10 homes and six homesites in addition to the new Pãnãnã development.

See more photos of the property below: