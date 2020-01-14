Home of the Week: The Pendry West Hollywood’s New Residences Offer Stunning Vistas of the City and Ocean

When the stylish new Pendry West Hollywood hotel, slated to open this spring, recently gave Robb Report a hard-hat tour, we also got a sneak peek at the raw space that will be a collection of 40 residences. The entire grouping of hotel-plus-residences will occupy an entire block in West Hollywood along the famed Sunset Strip, in a stretch of real estate that is fast becoming some of the most coveted and interesting in Los Angeles.

The residential building will be tiered along the slope of the block, providing owners with unobstructed views of the Hollywood hills and the layers of mountain ranges beyond, the twinkling lights of the city and even some vistas stretching to the ocean.

Residences will be housed in both the hotel building (which will have 149 rooms and suites) and a separate building across a courtyard that will be residential-only. The 40 units will range in size from 2,000-square-foot urban pied-a-terres to spacious, 6,000-square-foot condos with rooftop pools and substantial (some more than 2,500 square feet), landscaped outdoor living areas, because after all, this is California. They manage to feel incredibly secluded despite being just steps from famed night clubs and shopping in the district.

There will also be an array of owner-exclusive amenities, such as a rooftop pool for those units sans private pool, a fitness center, a wine room and lounge. Residents will be able to take advantage of many of the hotel services, including room service, housekeeping, catering, in-house dining with the hotel chef. On-site valet parking for residents (who get up to two parking spaces) and other personalized services such as pet care and shipment receipt and delivery are also options. And there’s the option for owners to include their homes in the hotel’s rental pool—the original Airbnb service, without the risks that often come with such decisions.

In keeping with the neighborhood’s history for live music—the building stands where the House of Blues once did—there will be an intimate concert/music venue inside the hotel, as well as a screening room, bowling alley, a spa, and both casual and fine dining by Wolfgang Puck. Owners will have membership in the hotel’s private social club as well, if desired.

The architects behind the buildings are Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney and Cuningham Group. The vibe is serene, urban chic with plenty of natural materials to make the indoor/outdoor focus a seamless one.

Condos, now open for sale, will range in size from two to four bedrooms, and be accessed by private elevator directly from the secure parking garage. They will all have gourmet kitchens designed by Martin Brudnizki, wide white oak flooring, private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, Italian design Poliform walk-in closets and dressing rooms and thoughtful details. Expect marble in the en-suite baths and fine details throughout. Prices start at $3 million and go to $30 million for the largest unit.

Pendry is the second hotel and lifestyle brand under the Montage umbrella. Its vision is guided by Montage owner Alan Fuerstman’s son Michael. The West Hollywood project has been developed in partnership with developer Ronald Haft of Combined Properties.