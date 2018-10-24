Own a Unit in the World’s Tallest Residential Building

Sales have officially launched for Central Park Tower, a mixed-use skyscraper that will be the tallest residential building in the world once it’s completed in 2020. Developed by Extell Development Company and SMI USA, the glass-and-steel structure rises 1,550 feet above New York City on Manhattan’s Billionaire Row, an area Extell helped pioneer with the advent of One57. (In 2015, Michael Dell bought a penthouse in the striking glass tower for $100.47 million, shattering the record for the most expensive residence ever sold in New York City.)

Located near Central Park on West 57th Street, Central Park Tower is sure to set some records of its own. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the building features a glass and satin-finished stainless-steel façade that reflects light throughout the day and offers Central Park views for the north-facing units. Starting on the 32nd floor, the building is outfitted with 179 luxe two- to eight-bedroom units that range from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows reveal panoramic views of Central Park and the Manhattan Skyline, while open-concept layouts will feature interior design by Rottet Studio.

The building will also house the Central Park Club, a nearly 50,000-square-foot space set to span three floors. The ultra-private club will feature a residents’ lounge with billiards, screening, and function rooms; an outdoor terrace with a swimming pool, cabanas, and a children’s playroom; and a health and wellness center with a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court, squash court, and spa amenities. The base of the building will be the new seven-story, 320,000-square-foot Nordstrom flagship store, which means residents will be located just moments from a wealth of high-end shopping.

Extell Marketing Group is handling all sales and marketing for the project, with initial closings scheduled for late 2019.