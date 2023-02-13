This New Private Island Complex in Miami Literally Follows the Curve of Biscayne Bay

The 20-acre private island of Grove Isle, located just offshore of Miami’s Coconut Grove, has a new major residential player coming to town.

Vita at Grove Isle, developed by Ugo Colombo of CMC Group, is a 65-unit luxury residential complex housed in a curvy condo building designed in partnership with CallisonRTKL and A++ Human Sustainable Architecture and was inspired by the natural curves of the island. Though it appears as a single structure, there are three waterfront buildings, Mare, Luce and Sole, that offer a refined, exclusive living experience with views over Biscayne Bay.

A penthouse balcony. Vita at Grove Isle

“Exclusivity has become the ultimate luxury, especially over the past few years,” Ugo Colombo, founder of CMC Group, tells Robb Report. “Boutique condominiums offer personal space, making it feel like a single-family home. Vita offers just 65 residences, with private elevators servicing two homes per floor, resulting in the ultimate tranquil ambiance. It’s perfect for people looking to ‘right-size’ from nearby manses without sacrificing space or comfort and enjoying the ease of maintenance. Fewer residents lead to less crowding in the common areas and traffic in the garage, in addition to a more intimate sense of community where everyone is familiar with their neighbor.”

The living room. Vita at Grove Isle

All 65 residences have panoramic bay views, with prices starting at $5 million. There are also 12 spectacular penthouses starting at $10 million. Layouts range from three- and four-bedroom units, ranging between 2,500 square feet and 6,500 square feet. Meanwhile, the penthouse homes will span 3,400 square feet to 6,600 square feet with a private rooftop terrace, a full-size swimming pool and a summer kitchen. Each home features smart home capabilities, indoor-outdoor living, 10-foot-high ceilings, balconies, Italian marble and cabinetry and so much more. Smart home features include lighting control, climate control, water and air filtration systems and high-performance soundproofing.

A bedroom with views over Biscayne Bay. Vita at Grove Isle

Colombo, a Milan native who has developed buildings in Miami for decades, used the highest-quality materials for every inch of the project, including marbles from Italian quarries. Each residence has bookmatched marble, as well as state-of-the-art designer appliances and shelving. For example, the power rooms feature Noce Canaletto wood wall paneling and sinks carved from a block of Marquina marble. The finishes and fixtures, like Dornbracht faucets, are from the world’s most renowned brands.

“Each home will have unobstructed panoramic waterfront views and will offer estate-sized condominium living, featuring hand-picked finishes I’ve personally sourced from Italy,” Colombo says. “The care and quality in this project is only made possible through our philosophy of developing just one or two projects at a time—a rarity in Miami.”

The dining room. Vita at Grove Isle

Amenities include a residents-only waterfront pool, a bar and lounge, a fitness center, a spa, a children’s playground and a complimentary membership to the Vita at Grove Isle Club. This offers tennis courts, paddleball, pickleball, restaurants and more. There is also private garage space available, a valet service and a concierge.

The building is set for completion in winter of 2024, and pre-construction sales are underway.

Check out more photos of Vita at Grove Isle below:

The primary bathroom. Vita at Grove Isle

A kitchen with Italian marble. Vita at Grove Isle

Vita at Grove Isle’s spa. Vita at Grove Isle

The chic residential clubhouse. Vita at Grove Isle