These $2 Million West Palm Beach Condos Have Their Own Private Marina and a 5-Star Spa

As Miami’s skyline continues to grow, Palm Beach—located over an hour north of the Magic City—is quietly following suit. As major companies such as Goldman Sachs and Blackstone move into the area, several luxury residential complexes and towers are sprouting up in response, driven by an influx of people, predominantly New Yorkers, flooding the upscale enclave.

While it’s always been a key locale for luxury properties, Palm Beach County is becoming one of the top real-estate destinations in South Florida, with demand for condo living hitting an all-time high. Savanna, a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, is addressing that interest with its highly anticipated 26-story condominium tower called Olara. The company enlisted renowned architecture firm Arquitectonica and interior-design studio Gabellini Sheppard Associates to create the area’s newest high-end residential space.

Kitchens feature Gaggenau appliances and marble backsplashes. Binyan Studios

Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Olara will have 275 residences and more than 80,000 square feet of amenity space, as well as a private marina with three Olara-branded boats for residents’ use, as well as private slips. The property recently launched sales for its condos, while its rental units will become available at a later date.

“With the influx of a younger demographic coming into West Palm Beach to live and to work in these corporations, there’s nothing for them real-estate wise,” says Chris Schlank, president and co-chairman of Savanna. “The pandemic has changed the way people appreciate life. Olara allows people to have a primary or secondary residence—or even a seventh home—in a place where they can come and exist peacefully, whether they choose to enjoy the glory that Palm Beach has to offer, or relax on the sixth floor of Olara and have their every need and want catered to.”

A light-filled bedroom. Binyan Studios

Starting at $2 million, Olara’s residences range from two- to four-bedroom homes. There will also be a limited number of penthouse homes with private rooftop decks. The condos have open-plan living spaces filled with natural light, thanks to their massive floor-to-ceiling windows. Each has an oversized European-style kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances from Gaggenua, Volakas marble countertops and matte lacquer cabinetry. The bright and airy design continues in each of the bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms, which have custom oak vanities paired with Breccia Capraia marble and illuminated mirrors.

And you may never want to leave your new residence. Olara offers similar amenities and level of luxury as you might see in a Miami condo, including a comprehensive world-class fitness center from the Wright Fit, equipped with everything from indoor-outdoor turf lanes to a Pilates studio to a Normatec recovery zone. There will also be a five-star spa with Japanese-style onsens, a sauna and steam rooms, cold plunge and vitality pools and meditation rooms. You can also expect a resort-style swimming pool with private cabanas, a private dining area, restaurants and more.

Many of the residences have terraces overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Binyan Studios

“There’s a lot going on in Palm Beach right now,” Schlank says. “We’re on the water and three minutes away from Royal Poinciana Plaza. We’re building the full six senses.”

Check out more photos of Olara below:

The kitchen. Binyan Studios

A rendering of the tower. Binyan Studios