Jacob & Co. Is Building a Soaring 100-Story Tower in Dubai That Looks Like a Crystal Crown

A new residential tower from Jacob & Co. could soon be the crown jewel of Dubai’s skyline.

This week, the luxury watchmaker and jewelry brand revealed it will be entering the real estate market after signing on to design what it claims will be one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. The company has partnered with leading developer, Binghatti, to construct a 100-story co-branded building in Business Bay, the heart of Dubai’s financial district. Aptly named the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, the so-called “hypertower” will comprise two and three-bedroom units, in addition to five penthouses named after the watchmaker’s flagship timepieces.

“Both our brands are born from the sheer desire to achieve what breaks boundaries. What Binghatti has done in real estate by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co. has done in the world of jewelry and horology,” Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of the eponymous real estate company, said in a press statement.

The tower will reflect Jacob & Co.’s rich heritage in more ways than one. Specifically, the exterior silhouette will draw from the company’s finely cut gems while diamond-shaped spires at the top of the structure mimic an actual crown. “This is the apex of the luxury narrative in this evocative construction, a signature feature that adds further grandeur to the city’s skyline,” Muhammad said.

Real estate developer Binghatti and luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co.’s proposed designs for a residential tower in Dubai.

The building itself will offer multiple levels dedicated to amenities—everything from a private members club and infinity pool to a luxury spa and gym. Residents will also have access to a dedicated concierge team that can arrange for private chefs, a chauffeur or even a bodyguard for added security.

Of the entry-level residences, two-bedroom units will be available under The Sapphire Suite Collection, while The Emerald Suite Collection will comprise three-bedroom units. And if you’re interested in those penthouses, you’ll have three to choose from: Fleurs De Jardin, Astronomia and Billionaire. “As suggested by the name, the Billionaire Penthouse is the hypertower’s jewel in the crown,” Jacob & Co. chairman Jacob Arab said in the statement.

The biggest perk? Buy a condo in the new tower and you can shop Jacob & Co.’s selection of exclusively curated timepieces and limited-edition jewelry pieces—as a preferred customer.