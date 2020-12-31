This Stunning $5.8 Million Hawaiian Villa Is Like a Treehouse and Rainforest Resort in One

Of all the Hawaiian islands, Kaua’i is known for its low-key lifestyle. You won’t find hordes of international tourists shopping for designer deals at its more local-focused boutiques and juice bars. But you will find peace, quiet, sunshine and a lot of free-range chickens running around, even on the grounds of the airport. But there’s still plenty of luxurious digs to be had, especially at resort communities like Kukui’ula on the island’s sunniest side.

Here, there’s plenty of space and custom homesites strategically placed to maximize both views and privacy. The most recent home to come to market is a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath contemporary compound built by Olson Kundig Architects. The firm has designed gorgeous houses from the Pacific Northwest to Georgia to Manhattan, and while each is always unique, one of the firm’s architectural signatures is a treehouse feel with pavilions, elevated walkways and glassed-in promontories.

This 4,238-square-foot house, named Hale Nanea and priced at $5.8 million, includes those features in its design, as well as multiple terraces at every level of the villa. Walls retract to open the living spaces to Pacific breezes, and natural materials abound. Kundig used a mix of light and darker woods—cedar siding, Ipe wood for decking—when constructing the spaces, adding a more contemporary finish to the kitchen. All bedrooms are ensuite, adding to privacy for all members of the family and guests.

The lower level deck includes a private pool and hot tub, and views stretch across the resort’s 18-hole golf course to the turquoise sea. Two bedrooms—each with their own outdoor shower—open directly onto the lanai. A shaded outdoor lounge space allows owners to escape from the hot sun.

On the upper, main living floor are two primary bedroom suites, one with a vast outdoor shower, and the second with its own private lanai, flanking the great room and dining area. The kitchen—stocked with Miele appliances and wine storage—opens to another terrace for outdoor grilling and dining.

The villa comes fully furnished, with interior design done by the Vanguard Theory. Limestone makes up the flooring and countertops in the spa-like bathrooms and granite is found elsewhere. Because it’s 2021, solar panels help power the house.

Private trails lead directly to the resort’s orchard, where you can pick mangos and papayas directly off the trees. This is one of our favorite aspects of Kukui’ula—incredible access for owners to fresh produce. The community also has a 10-acre farm, tended by experts who will give gardening lessons to those who want them or just harvest what you need. Members can pick their own produce as needed as well, harvesting passionfruit, lychees and vegetables or plucking eggs from the henhouse.

That focus on wellness continues throughout the property, with extensive hiking and biking trails, the golf course (which has electric golf scooters), tennis courts and, in particular, the onsite spa and fitness offerings. The spa might just be the island’s best—with treatments ranging from the aesthetic to acupuncture and massage—and facilities that include a private pool, cold and hot plunge pools, a steam room and sauna. The spacious fitness center is equipped with Technogym machines and has incredible views of the grounds and ocean. There’s also studio space for yoga, Pilates and barre classes and private lessons.

The resort’s clubhouse includes two restaurants and a family game room (kids’ snacks available 24/7) and opens out onto a series of cascading saltwater pools. The family focus here is obvious, but not over the top, with plenty of space for couples to find some seclusion.

Check out more photos of the Kukui’ula home below: