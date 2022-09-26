This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon

In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lures new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the capital of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon.

One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury residences. The residences appear vertically “suspended” with a villa-style model. Thanks to the innovative architecture, the low-level tower’s residences appear to be floating. In turn, this promotes privacy, indoor-outdoor living and an aesthetically pleasing residence. Residences range from 2,980 square-foot, five-bedroom homes to one 12,540-square-foot, five-bedroom Sky Villa. They are priced from $3 million to $20 million and each have 360-degree oceanfront and water views of the Caicos Bank, South Bank inlet, marina, lagoon and the wetland.

“As a development firm, Windward is always eager to do the unexpected and find new solutions,” says Ingo Reckhorn, director of Windward, the developer behind the project. “With the lagoon concept, the first man-made beach lagoon in Turks and Caicos, we are able to provide a unique amenity for the wider South Bank community. Not only does the lagoon provide more waterfront access, it also will include two lounging islands that will act as a hangout spot in the heart of the community. We created value on a piece of property that otherwise would have been overlooked.”

No matter which residence suits your style and preferences, each has a sprawling terrace with a private garden, private pool, hot tub, outdoor showers and floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors. The Sky Villa is the largest of all the options, with expansive living spaces and larger-than-life gardens around the residence’s perimeter.

Arc at South Bank is set for completion in 2025. Windward

Lissoni is known for projects including The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, Shangri-La Shougang Park in Beijing and more, and he drew inspiration from the Arc’s archipelago, natural materials and the traditional architectural style of Turks and Caicos. He used a soothing neutral color palette, wood and stone to convey a sophisticated Caribbean style. There are open-plan layouts and shaded outside spaces to emphasize functionality in every area of the homes. Buyers will also have the opportunity to enlist in South Bank’s home rental and management program.

For buyers seeking a hotel-like experience, you’re in luck. South Bank’s concierge services and resort facilities are managed by Turks and Caicos’ famous Grace Bay Resorts. The man-made lagoon has islands in the center food lounging, and there’s a marina and boat concierge; two bars and restaurants; beachfront cabanas; two fitness centers; a spa; tennis and pickleball courts; two private pools with a Jacuzzi and fire pit; and direct access to Long Bay Beach. Construction is slated to begin in 2023, with delivery set for 2025.