Movin’ on up? This $36 Million Miami Penthouse Will Take You to New Heights

Casa Di Mare—the House of the Sea—is a perfect name for this stunning $36 million, two-story penthouse perched at the very top of the new Acqualina 777 tower in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach.

But maybe they should consider re-naming it “Casa Di Vertigo.”

Occupying the 48th and 49th floors, this spectacular 10,000 square-feet refuge sits at a heart-stopping 649 feet above the lapping waves of the Atlantic below.

When it’s completed in early 2021, the views will be breathtaking. On a clear day, you’ll see the Bahamas to the east, the entire swampy breadth of Florida to the west. The pinky neon lights of Miami’s South Beach? Right there to the south. Sunrises and sunsets? Truly selfie-worthy.

But anyone who is even remotely fearful of heights will likely go weak at the knees at the thought of taking a dip in one of Casa Di Mare’s two ocean-facing pools. Both are glass-sided and built into the very edge of the building, jutting out into oblivion.

Glass is a major design element of this astonishing property. Pretty much every exterior wall is floor-to-ceiling glass with the slimmest of pillars to detract from the jaw-dropping views. The balcony railing that edges the 4,500 square feet of terrace? Frameless glass, naturally.

This castle in the sky will feature no fewer than six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths. The lower living area will include a great room, family room, media room and gym. All with huge sliding glass windows.

Step out on to the lower terrace and there are those aforementioned pools—one long enough for doing real laps, the smaller one doubling as a hot tub—with plenty of space to catch some Florida rays.

Casa Di Mare is just one element of the ambitious $1.8 billion The Estates at Acqualina development situated in booming Sunny Isles, roughly halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. It will eventually comprise two residential towers—Via Acqualina 777 and Via Acqualina 888—and offer a total of 245 oceanfront homes, with prices starting at $4.2 million.

What has been grabbing the headlines of late is the property’s remarkable amenities. They range from lobbies designed in partnership with the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, to Villa Acqualina, a 50,000-square-foot resident recreation center.

The center will include a world-class spa and fitness center, ice skating rink, bowling alley, movie theater and Formula One racing simulator. Want to check your stock portfolio? Swing by the Wall Street Trader’s Club where residents will have access to ticker tape, computers and a board room.

To calm the nerves of potential buyers of the Casa Di Mare penthouse, maybe the developers should consider adding one more feature: a meditation room. It would prepare them for the 649-foot elevator ride.