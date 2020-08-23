Quantcast
Zaha Hadid’s New Luxury Residential Tower Opens in Miami

The project was one of the famed architect's very last, and its turnkey penthouse is up for sale.

One Thousand Museum Residences Zaha Hadid Courtesy of One Sotheby's International Realty

When the sight of the building itself is as remarkable as the views from the penthouse, you know you’re dealing with a special piece of architecture. Miami’s new One Thousand Museum Residences, created by Zaha Hadid Architects, has already become a city landmark, despite being considered one of the world’s most challenging architectural projects to execute, thanks to its sinuous exoskeleton. The firm’s signature “waterdrop” motifs abound throughout the common spaces, which include a vast indoor-outdoor wellness center, a rooftop helipad, a private beach club and an on-premises bank vault. And you’ll be in excellent company: David and Victoria Beckham have bought a home in the building.

One Thousand Museum Residences Zaha Hadid

The residences feature spacious terraces.  Courtesy of One Sotheby's International Realty

Fifty floors up sits one of the building’s 10 spectacular, full-floor mansions in the sky. This 11,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6.5-bath penthouse is the tower’s only completely turnkey residence, with interiors and furnishings completed by Hernan Arriaga and Luxury Living. Fully wired for app-based smart technology, the home’s ambient features and electronics in the glass-walled living room, home gym, media room and Italian kitchen can be controlled from phone or tablet. Marble floors lend a cool elegance throughout. The 2,400-square-foot master wing includes a midnight bar and a sumptuous bath and two walk-in closets. The bathroom, which is more than 600 square feet on its own has floor-to-ceiling views visible from the custom soaking tub and the glass-enclosed shower. The 90-foot terrace offers unobstructed sightlines to Biscayne Bay, and the beach just outside. Four parking spaces are also deeded to the unit. But our favorite details are the zigzag, Valli & Valli Duemila Cinque series door handles, which are little works of art in themselves: Designed by Zaha Hadid herself before her death just for this project, they can’t be found anywhere else in the world. For $18.8 million, the turnkey penthouse is yours.

