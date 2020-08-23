Zaha Hadid’s New Luxury Residential Tower Opens in Miami

Fifty floors up sits one of the building’s 10 spectacular, full-floor mansions in the sky. This 11,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6.5-bath penthouse is the tower’s only completely turnkey residence, with interiors and furnishings completed by Hernan Arriaga and Luxury Living. Fully wired for app-based smart technology, the home’s ambient features and electronics in the glass-walled living room, home gym, media room and Italian kitchen can be controlled from phone or tablet. Marble floors lend a cool elegance throughout. The 2,400-square-foot master wing includes a midnight bar and a sumptuous bath and two walk-in closets. The bathroom, which is more than 600 square feet on its own has floor-to-ceiling views visible from the custom soaking tub and the glass-enclosed shower. The 90-foot terrace offers unobstructed sightlines to Biscayne Bay, and the beach just outside. Four parking spaces are also deeded to the unit. But our favorite details are the zigzag, Valli & Valli Duemila Cinque series door handles, which are little works of art in themselves: Designed by Zaha Hadid herself before her death just for this project, they can’t be found anywhere else in the world. For $18.8 million, the turnkey penthouse is yours.