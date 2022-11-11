These New Miami-Area Homes Come With the Region’s First New Golf Course in 25 Years

Consider Shell Bay a meeting of the minds between two top residential firms and an iconic resort company. From real estate development firms Witkoff and PPG, in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection, Shell Bay in Miami Beach will set a new standard of luxury, resort-like living in South Florida.

Located in Hallandale Beach, just north of Miami Beach, The Residences at Shell Bay is a fully gated community with a private golf club, The Shell Bay Club; a tennis center; pickleball and padel courts; a 48-slip private yacht club; and a private members’ Clubhouse with a spa and fitness center. There will be 108 residences over 20 stories with one- to four-bedroom floor plans. There will also be an exclusive collection of penthouse homes with private outdoor spaces and plunge pools in select residences.

Each residence overlooks the golf course. Shell Bay

The residences will feature open-concept layouts and have wraparound terraces with views of the golf course, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and ten-foot-high ceilings. The developers enlisted Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design, interior design firm AvroKO and landscape architect Nievera Williams for the project. The renowned firms are working together to create contemporary, upscale living using only the highest-quality materials, finishes and design style.

Interior features include private and semi-private elevator entries, solid European doors, gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, valet and service entries, a custom-designed furniture package, climate-controlled storage space and more. Residents will also have access to in-residence butler services, a private porte-cochère separate from the hotel and secure parking with electric vehicle charging stations. There’s a dedicated resident’s lobby so residents and resort guests never overlap. Other amenities include roof deck pools, an orchid garden, dog-walking trail, entertainment lounge, co-working spaces, a wine tasting room, event space, children’s play area, and more. There’s also an emphasis on outdoor recreation and fitness, including a beach club and water sports offerings.

The homes will be managed by Auberge Resorts Collection. Shell Bay

“Shell Bay offers an unprecedented opportunity to experience an elite lifestyle that cannot be found anywhere else in the greater Miami area,” says Alex Witkoff, executive vice president of development at Witkoff. “Never before has there been an opportunity to create a curated enclave on 120 premium acres near the ocean in the Miami region.”

For avid golfers who love the South Florida lifestyle, but don’t have access to top-notch facilities in Miami, The Residences at Shell Bay brings golf to your backyard. This course is the first new golf course in Miami in 25 years. There is a 7,250-yard championship golf course designed by Greg Norman and a 12-acre practice facility with a nine-hole par-three course. Norman designed the course to “test every club in your bag,” with features including sweeping sand-belt-style bunkers, contoured greens and immaculately conditioned fairways. While the residences are set for completion in 2025, the golf club will open in 2023.

The entrance to The Residences at Shell Bay. Shell Bay

Auberge Resorts Collection will also manage a new boutique resort on the grounds. Residents get access to resort-managed in-residence housekeeping and dining, as well. There will be a dedicated Director of Residences to ensure every need is taken care of, just as if you’re staying in a hotel. Auberge manages dozens of other luxury properties around the world, including Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado; Blue Sky in Park City, Utah; Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, California; and many more. Auberge also manages hotels with residential components in Telluride, Napa Valley and Los Cabos, to name a few.

“Shell Bay fills a void in the market for the most discerning lifestyle enthusiast seeking a strong investment opportunity while being able to indulge in the highest quality private members’ club amenities and world-class resort living,” says Ari Pearl, founder and CEO of PPG Development. “Shell Bay residents are individuals who seek the best of the best in leisure destinations and want to enjoy a lifestyle on par with the finest resort communities around the world.”