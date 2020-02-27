This New Luxury Apartment Complex Comes With NYC’s Most Exclusive Pool

New Yorkers will soon be blessed with a luxurious new pool smack-bang in the middle of Park Avenue. But there’s a catch: swimming in it will cost you at least $1.7 million.

Why you ask? Because you can only access the glorious 82-foot-long body of water if you’re a resident of the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, and even studios in the revamped hotel are priced well into the seven figures.

If you haven’t noticed the scaffolding out the front of the 1930s Midtown stalwart, it’s been undergoing renovations since 2017. When the work is complete in 2022, the new-and-improved Waldorf will boast private apartments—375, to be exact—for the first time in its history, along with 375 updated hotel suites. And only the residential section, known as the Towers, will have access to the brand-new Starlight Pool (depicted in these renderings).

With a chic art-deco aesthetic, the pool area is characterized by its boundless natural light. This is thanks to the removal of four air-condition cooling towers—which previously sat atop a terrace on the 25th floor—and the installation of some strategically placed skylights and arched windows. It also features swathes of marble, gold accents, splashes of cobalt blue and just a touch of greenery.

On top of that, the space has a little razzle-dazzle history: Back in the ‘30s, it was a private nightclub, known as the Starlight Roof, which hosted socialites and big-name celebrities, like Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe.

Of course, the pool is not the only drawcard. In addition to, you know, a luxury condo, residents will have access to 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a high-tech fitness center, a billiards and gaming room, a bar and a cinema which can also accommodate live performances. And if that’s not enough, the hotel section boasts another 100,000 square feet of amenities.

Ready to dive in? Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is representing the development. Alternatively, you could befriend an owner—just make sure to do it before summer.

You can peruse some more renderings of the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria below: