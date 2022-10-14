This New Development on Australia’s Gold Coast Is Set to Offer the Area’s Most Luxurious Condos

It’s safe to say that Australia hasn’t seen a luxury development like this in quite some time—at least on Queensland’s sunny Gold Coast.

While it’s not Sydney or Melbourne, the Gold Coast is known for its world-class surfing, stunning beaches, laid-back neighborhoods and theme parks. Many consider it Australia’s Miami, and it’s been the go-to vacation destination for Australians for decades. folks near and far can call a piece of Queensland home thanks to Masthead Ocean Club. This $280 million development is a partnership between Banda, a development and design studio founded by Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband, and Australian real estate expert Rory O’Brien.

“The Gold Coast market has been one of Australia’s strongest residential property markets over the past two years,” Mozzi tells Robb Report. “The work-from-home era has sparked record numbers of lifestyle moves in Australia (as it has globally) as people look for a different way of living.”

Residents will forever enjoy these views, as the adjacent properties can never be built out. Masthead/Banda

Masthead Ocean Club is located at the prestigious northern end of Main Beach and will provide residents with a luxury resort-like living experience. This area is called the “Golden Triangle,” and it’s home to several elevated lifestyle amenities like the Southport Yacht Club and superyacht marina, Main Beach Surf Club and ample dining and entertaining. There’s also 345 acres of spit parkland, which Mozzi says reminds him of Hyde Park in London.

There will be 28 units: 20 Residences, five Sky Homes, two duplex sub-penthouses and a super-penthouse designed by Banda Design Studio. Views include the Pacific Ocean, broadwater and hinterland with both sunrise and sunset views. the Sky Homes, sub-penthouses and super penthouse will be designed by Banda’s in-house design studio with a soothing, textural color palette using natural materials, while the 20 Residences are designed by MIM Design.

“With Masthead, context is everything,” he says. “The design journey started with the location as there is such an extraordinary mix of topographies, all of which are visible thanks to the East/West axis of the building. We wanted the design to be relevant and reflect the surroundings. For example, we chose to specify the beautiful kitchen island in this bold, heavily veined, green sequoia verde marble that speaks as one with the hinterland and sea views beyond. It really anchors and gives a relevance to the design and we are very proud of that.”

This textural kitchen is like a work of art. Masthead/Banda

Design details in the Banda-designed residences includes tadelakt finishes, antique bronze lift detailing, Calacatta Verde marble and Arabescato Corchia floor tiles in the bathrooms. There is also lighting from Stephen Antonson, Emmanuelle Simon, Serge Mouille, Articolo and vintage Palle Suenson. There is also impressive vintage furniture, like chairs and couches; unique artwork; and high-end rugs. The office in particular might perk up design lovers’ ears; there’s a curved wooden Pierre Yavanovich oak desk and Pierre Jeanneret armchair with views overlooking the marina.

Amenities include an in-house residents’-only club, which includes a wine and champagne lounge, whisky and cigar room, private dining space, spa, coffee bar, library and business meeting areas. Masthead has also partnered with Levantine Hill Winery in The Yarra Valley, BMW and Newgate Thoroughbred Bloodstock Racing to provide members with special lifestyle perks.

“We wanted the design to resonate with the buyers internationally and not just from Australia because this truly is a global proposition,” Mozzi says. “It is one of the many things that really sets Masthead apart from other developments in the area.”

Prices start from $3.1 million ($5 million AUD) for a three-bedroom apartment and is set to be completed in 2024.

A dining area. Masthead/Banda

A breezy bedroom exudes tranquility. Masthead/Banda