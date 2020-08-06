This Oceanfront Florida Keys Retreat Comes With Its Own Yacht Valet

If the hit Netflix series Bloodline peaked your interest about life in the Florida Keys, particularly the sliver of paradise that’s Islamorada, this new boutique condo, steps from where the dysfunctional Rayburn family called home, is worth investigating.

Part of a brand new, 12-unit, three-building oceanfront development called The Maison, Residence 101 is a sprawling, four-bedroom 3,872-square-foot Key West-style retreat looking out on to a private sandy beach and the blue, blue Atlantic beyond.

Right now, Residence 101 is the development’s show home and the developer, Heaton Company, is offering a leaseback program to continue showing it. They’ll pay a new owner $15,000 a month for one year, while allowing four weeks use—one week a quarter—to enjoy it.

So far, six of the 12 units have been built and sold; the remaining six are scheduled for completion by year’s end. Prices range from $2.9 million for a 3,131-square-foot four-bedroom, to $3.5 million for the remaining 3,875-square-foot four-bedroom units. All come fully-equipped and fully-furnished.

From Miami airport it’s a 90-minute drive on Highway A1A through Key Largo to the “Sport-fishing Capital of the World.”

You’ll see the sign to the Moorings Village resort where much of Bloodline was filmed, then you turn on to Old Highway before you reach the gates to the Maison at the quieter, more upscale end of the island.

On the grounds there’s an 86-foot pool with a sun shelf for lounging and in-pool umbrellas for shade. Steps away is the 350-foot private beach with shallow water for snorkeling or paddle boarding.

The development also has its own 155-foot pier that’s perfect for docking your boat to offload the day’s catch. The Maison also has connections with the nearby Islamorada Marina, which will happily “valet” your boat by driving it back to the marina, cleaning it, refueling it and stacking it in their high-and-dry.

With Florida’s hurricane season currently in full swing, it’s comforting to know the development’s two-story buildings have concrete-block walls, roofs made from poured concrete, and windows rated for wind speeds of up to 300 mph.

A private, keyed elevator takes you from the underground parking—two spaces included—directly into the condo. Residence 101 is on the first floor, above the garage, and 12 feet above sea level.

The highlight of the unit is its huge, open-plan living room with 10-foot ceilings. Disappearing glass sliders open on to the expansive 585-square-foot terrace to give true indoor-outdoor living.

The main kitchen, featuring Ceasarstone countertops, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and Kohler hardware, is a chef’s dream. Though remember, the seafood delights of nearby Chef Michael’s is only a phone call away. Uber Eats delivers.

The unit has four ensuite bedrooms, including an expansive master suite with sliding doors that open to the ocean-front balcony.

The bedroom the closest to the elevator is designed as a self-contained lock-out guest suite. While guests, or maybe staff, can access the suite, the main residence can remain off limits. Which could come in handy for self-quarantining as well as renting.

“The beauty of Islamorada and the Keys in general right now, is the sanctuary and safety they offer from the pandemic,” says Patrick Cerjan, lead sales executive with IMI Worldwide that’s heading up marketing for the Maison.

“The Keys have done a terrific job in controlling the virus. Many of the enquiries we get are from people wanting an escape from the city, to a safer, more remote location,” he adds.

And, of course, everyone knows Bloodline’s Detective John Rayburn will be there to keep people in Islamorada safe.