After Skiing, This Park City Mansion Lets You Bowl, Play Racquetball or Get a Massage in Its Spa

If you’re a skier and love the slopes of the mountain West, you probably know that Park City has already been getting regular snow this year. What you didn’t know is that your dream house has just hit the market for $38 million.

The ski-in, ski-out home is a new build at the base of Monitor Bowl in the gated Colony at White Pine Canyon community and is thoughtfully constructed with every amenity for mountain living. A winding heated driveway takes you to the covered porte cochere for unloading. While there’s ample parking in the motor court for up to 20 cars, there are two double-height garages: one with an attic and built-in lift and a second with the potential to add car lifts if your collection calls for it.

Don’t worry about finding a place to stash your ATVs or snowmobiles. You can park them in the separate toy garage along with your kayak, skis, snowshoes, mountain bikes and fishing equipment.

The 18,000-square-foot Monitor’s Rest, as the home is known, has plenty of room for the whole family plus guests with its seven bedrooms, one of which is located in a separate observation tower and another in a lockout guest house with its own kitchen and living/dining set up. In the main house, there is the primary bedroom with a sumptuous en suite bath—complete with mountain views—and walk-in closets. There are four additional king bedrooms with en suites and one massive eight-queen-bed bunkroom—with a triple en suite bathroom—which has its own direct access to the ski locker room and the outdoors.

That ski room has plenty of storage for all your gear, wet or dry, as well as an attached tuning room next to the toy garage. You can ski out to the trail that takes you to the Flatiron lift at Park City Resort.

The games don’t stop with the skiing. There’s also a 27-foot climbing wall, a flex sport court for pickleball or volleyball, a Brunswick bowling alley with a digital scoring system and a Full Swing golf simulator.

Recovery from all the action is already built into the home with substantial spa offerings: a gym with views of the indoor-outdoor lap pool, patio and stunning landscape, a Himalayan salt cave, cold plunge pool, hot tub, hammam, ice fountain, infrared sauna and massage room. Everything but the massage therapist.

Wellness goes even deeper in this incredible home with the installation of a Delos Darwin system. The system syncs the lighting with circadian rhythms of the body, helping to regulate levels of serotonin, dopamine and melatonin for better sleep and overall health. It also has water and air-filtration systems to remove pollutants and deactivate pathogens and bacteria from the house.

The main level of the home holds a sophisticated club room with a full bar, custom billiards and ping-pong tables, a floating fireplace and motorized retractable walls of floor-to-ceiling glass.

The cozy living room converts to a home theater when the laser-projection system is engaged. Escape to the even cozier wood- and leather-paneled library with its wall of books and a fireplace to read or catch a quick snooze before dinner.

Because any meal prepped in the chef’s kitchen, with its vast stone island and Italian-made Morrone appliances, is likely to be a stellar one. Especially if the built-in pizza oven is on tap.

Outside, the landscape design includes native plantings, mature aspen and fir trees, as well as heated terraces and patios with fire elements, water features and sculptures.

The top of the separate Fire Tower has a lounge with a wet bar that overlooks the trees for incredible views of the Wasatch mountains and the valley below.

The compound was developed by the Illuminus Group in collaboration with CLB, Design Workshop, Delos, Orsman Design and Magleby Estate Homes. It’s being sold furnished, but the art seen in the images is being sold separately. The listing is held by Engel and Völkers.