Utah’s New Pendry Park City Homes Aim to Bring Alpine Life Right to Your Doorstep

Nothing says winter like spending a day out on the slopes, carving through fresh powder while the crisp mountain air tickles your nose. Located a mere 35 minutes from Salt Lake City, the forthcoming Pendry Residences Park City will be set in the heart of the family-friendly Canyons Village in Utah, offering residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in the alpine lifestyle. The ski-in/ski-out 150-room hotel and fully furnished residences by Montage will marry modern elegance and rustic mountain charm, creating warm and inviting interior spaces for both guests and owners.

The San Francisco–based firm SB Architects (known for sleek, modern designs) and IBI Group will design the exteriors, and New York–based Meyer Davis will design the bespoke interiors for the residences. Earth tones will provide the color palette for the interiors, which will showcase warm woods, custom millwork, quartz countertops, and chic textile designs. Residences will range from studios to four-bedroom penthouses, all with floor-to-ceiling windows displaying impeccable views.

With Park City Mountain at your doorstep, it will be easier than ever to hit the slopes for an invigorating day of skiing, snowboarding, or sledding. Afterward, unwind with a refreshing craft brew or perhaps something a little warmer at the après-ski bar before heading to the resort restaurant for Japanese-American cuisine. Residents and guests will have access to a host of amenities, including the first and only rooftop pool in the city, a vast array of relaxing and detoxifying treatments at Spa Pendry, a fitness center, novel bar and lounge experiences, a family recreation room, more than 7,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, and a 3,400-square-foot ballroom.

Characterized by alpine charm and upscale mountain dwellings, Pendry is a winter wonderland suitable for the whole family. The residential sales program launches this month, with prices from about $400,000 to $3 million. Construction is slated to start next summer.