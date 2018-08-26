Pendry’s First Whole-Ownership Residences Offer Chic Country Charm

Pendry Hotels—the Montage Hotels & Resorts imprint known for its chic yet approachable boutique hotels in San Diego and Baltimore—is bringing its newest iteration to the Garden State. Debuting in 2020, Pendry Natirar will be a 90-acre property nestled into the rolling hills and farmland of Somerset County, New Jersey along the Raritan River (less than an hour from New York City). It will also be the first Pendry property to include private, whole-ownership residences.

Prospective homeowners can choose between two distinct options. Set within a private gated enclave named Abby Road, the Estate Villa Residences will offer up to 4,000 square feet of living space. Incorporating contemporary design and natural materials that effortlessly blend with the striking environment, the residences are the epitome of country chic. Buyers will be able to customize home configurations to create a one-of-a-kind dwelling.

Silhouetted by a pastoral backdrop, the two-bedroom Farm Villa Residences will be located on a 12-acre working farm. Ideal for those who want a true country experience, the 2,400-square-foot, fully furnished homes will offer the ultimate indoor/outdoor experience (think plunge pools and custom vegetable gardens that can be managed by the Natirar staff for the ultimate farm-to-table experience).

The grounds also include the Natirar mansion, which was originally built in 1912 and owned by a Moroccan king. The timeless Tudor-style manor now houses a restaurant and cooking school. In addition to the cooking school and farm, residents will have access to a 66-room hotel, full-service spa, fitness center, tennis courts, and countless trails for hiking and horseback riding.

“To be able to take one of the country’s most idyllic country estates and reinvigorate it with new life that makes it accessible to guests, club members, and homeowners is an incredible opportunity,” says Alan J. Fuerstman, CEO of Montage International.

There will be 24 residences in total. Current prices range from $1.4 million to $4 million.