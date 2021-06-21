First Look: Inside Star Interior Designer Ryan Korban’s First Manhattan Residential Building

Last year, in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, many traded Manhattan for Miami or Palm Beach. Now, the metropolis and its multimillion-dollar condos are coming back online, as evidenced by some of the city’s glossy new developments such as 40 Bleecker. The 61-unit building is the first residential development designed by renowned interior designer Ryan Korban, and it’s situated in the heart of NoHo.

Korban is perhaps best known for his work in the fashion world. He has designed stores for Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell and Aquazzura before eventually turning to private residential commissions. He has since worked with celebrity clients such as James Franco and Kanye West.

His design for 40 Bleecker draws on his commercial experience—after all, creating a brand and look for a residential building is akin to coming up with the overall aesthetic and vibe of a clothing store. And, in both cases, much of the furniture has to be bespoke. For 40 Bleecker, that meant creating a pair of sofas encased in marble for the lobby; in the individual units, the chevron floors are made of oak that’s recycled from old Italian wine barrels. The marble hoods above the stoves are another custom touch.

Residents can also enjoy 40 Bleecker’s amenities, which include a 58-foot swimming pool, fitness center, below-ground parking, 24-hour concierge and 5,600-square-foot courtyard garden by the seasoned landscape architects at Hollander Design.

Prices for available units at the Rawlings Architects-designed building start at $3.65 million. Those who want the Korban look but aren’t quite ready to splurge on a new condo can scope out the designer’s furniture collection with EJ Victor, which includes a few of the chairs and tables used in 40 Bleecker’s model units. The building is over 80 percent sold, though, so interested parties best snap up a residence while they still can.

Check out more photos of 40 Bleecker below: