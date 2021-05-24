Silversands Resort Just Unveiled Private Beachfront Residences in Grenada From $12.75 Million

If there’s one thing that last year taught us, it’s that we can work from pretty much anywhere. Your main office may be in New York, but if working remotely is an option, you could log on from Puglia, Los Cabos or a yacht cruising through the Indian Ocean. Best add Grenada to the list, as the Silversands resort there has just launched sales for its collection of branded residences.

The new digs are located on the picturesque Grand Anse Beach and come in two different variations: beachfront villas and seaview villas. The former sits directly on the white-sand shores—a rare opportunity—and prices start at $12.75 million; the latter sit a bit farther away from the water, but still enjoys spectacular views of the Caribbean for $7 million and up. A portion of each sale will go toward a philanthropic cause as well, as Silversands is donating some proceeds to the West Indies School of Hospitality Foundation, which offers free hospitality courses to Grenadians.

Both home options offer plenty of space—lots start at 22,300 square feet, with 2,200 square feet of outdoor deck space, which distinguishes them from many other resort homes. “Usually when you get villas on branded residences they tend to be a bit smaller,” marketing director Kandace Douglas tells Robb Report. “That’s what makes this one a little bit different. It’s somewhere you can really see yourself hunkering down and living.”

And depending on WFH situations, you can extend your stay much longer. Buyers will be eligible for Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment program, which means, should they apply for the program and get approved, they can kick back in their new digs for as long as they want.

Both beachfront and seaview villas were designed by architecture firm AW2, which is known for similarly high-end hospitality projects such as the Four Seasons Nam Hai in Vietnam and the Anì Private Resort in Sri Lanka. Here, bespoke furnishings for the villas were carefully selected from brands like B&B Italia, Molteni&C, Bruno Moinard and more. Kitchen appliances are from Gaggenau and Miele and, the outdoor and indoor showers are from Hansgrohe. The interior design isn’t the only amenity, though—all villas also have one outdoor pool and two additional plunge pools.

You’ll also have access to all that the resort proper has to offer. In addition to concierge services, residents can also take a dip in the hotel’s 328-foot infinity pool, which is the longest in the Caribbean, and enjoy meals at the project’s two five-star restaurants. “When you have a second home, there’s a lot of maintenance. There’s a lot of upkeep and things that have to happen when you’re not there,” says Douglas. “When you’re part of a branded residence you have a better balance; you can be there two, six months out of the year and leave and know that it’s being maintained by the hotel management.”

Naturally, the villas are extremely exclusive—there are only four seaview and four beachfront options altogether. Those looking to get out of the city and work from a more paradisal locale best snap one up now.

Check out more photos below: