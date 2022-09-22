Six Senses Will Open Luxury Residences at Its First UK Hotel Next Year

Whiteleys was one of London’s first department stores, opened in 1911, and today, the building has been reimagined as The Whiteley, a dining, shopping and entertaining destination. The $3.3 million-plus (£3 billion) redevelopment includes restoring the building’s facade and landmark dome and adding modern architectural features within the historic building.

The redevelopment includes the UK’s first-ever Six Senses hotel, known for its wellness offerings and sustainability initiatives. The hotel will have a spa, a members’ club and a limited number of luxury residences that emphasize the components Six Senses is so revered for. Set to be complete in 2023, this will be the brand’s new flagship property in the UK.

A bedroom within a residence. The Whiteley

Several hotel brands have focused their efforts on adding more branded residences to its portfolios, as more buyers are seeking hotel-style amenities and service in their everyday lives. With The Whiteley’s prime West London location near several London attractions, museums, dining and shopping, residents will be in the heart of the best the city has to offer.

“As people reconsider how and where they want to live, workout, entertain and work, wellness is no longer a niche concept,” Six Senses CEO, Neil Jacobs, tells Robb Report. “It is as integral to our homes as the spaces we spend time in. Managing stress, sleeping better, eating well and the desire to create meaningful connections mirror our intentions at The Whiteley. Steps from their beautifully appointed apartments, residents can tap into the Six Senses lifestyle to get away from it all in the middle of it all.”

Six Senses Place, the private members’ club. The Whiteley

But buyers must act quick, as there are just 14 one- and two-bedroom residences available for purchase. Designed by AvroKO, the residences are a natural extension of the hotel experience but with a more personal, homely touch. Each comes fully furnished with gorgeous contemporary furniture, modern finishes and parquet wooden floors. The Six Senses brings its wellness and nature-minded flair to the city with common areas overflowing with plants and greenery. The residences are decidedly modern with an elegant, timeless style and filled with natural light.

The residences are ideally located just steps from Six Senses London, and guests will have access to a 24-hour concierge, housekeeping and childcare services, as well as state-of-the-art amenities like co-working spaces, a fitness studio, steam room, sauna, Six Senses Spa, a multi-use sports court, an indoor 65-foot swimming pool and more. Residents will also receive full access to Six Senses Place, a private members’ club with meeting spaces, wellness rooms and a restaurant.

The hotel will be filled with lush greenery. The Whiteley

For residents who use this as their second or third home, they can put their residence into the hotel inventory for up to 90 days a year to help offset costs and generate income. Homeowners can earn 60% of the net revenue created from hotel use. Six Senses London will help manage all rentals and can help you securely store your belongings in the ampe storage spaces within the building. The team also helps manage maintenance and other residential service needs.

Six Senses’ ethos is connected to health and wellness, and this property is no different. Restaurants will service local, organic and sustainably sourced ingredients and the spa will have a range of indulgent yet holistic treatments and rituals.

A bathroom in a residence. The Whiteley

“Six Senses signature and unrivaled focus on wellness, community and spirituality fits perfectly with our mission to create beautiful and grand light-filled residences with the best amenity offer ever created in London that has life-enhancing wellness at its very core,” says Alex Michelin, founder of Finchatton, a developer with the project.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The Whiteley’s historic facade. The Whiteley

The pool. The Whiteley