These Posh St. Regis Residences Are Cabo’s Newest Oceanfront Pads

Cabo, once synonymous with raucous partying, has quieted down a bit in recent years—thank new hotels like the Montage Los Cabos, the Four Seasons Los Cabos, and Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, for the more toned-down vibe. You can still pop bottles here if that’s your thing, of course, but there’s also the option of lounging on the beach or enjoying the view from your tranquil resort home. The latest in the trend? The St. Regis Los Cabos, which today launches sales for its first batch of private residences.

The outpost will be located on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula at Quivira, a luxury residential community with an award-winning golf course designed by retired pro Jack Nicklaus. The 33-acre site will feature 1,200 feet of oceanfront.

To design the condos and homes, developers tapped SB Architects, a firm with a long resume of high-end hotels that includes Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico and the Amara Hotel in Cyprus. Their plans for the villas blend indoor and outdoor living, with walls of glass extending from the living room onto a shaded terrace—one with an outdoor kitchen and an infinity-edge pool that looks out onto 60 feet of private beachfront. “That is the most elegant thing you can get in Cabo,” says Carlos Escobosa, commercial director at Olarena Hospitality, which co-developed the property. “Consider that you can get a nine million, ten million, twelve million dollar home—but the real luxury here is that you are on your private beach.”

The condos are similar in scope, albeit with less direct access to beachfront—but if you manage to snag the penthouse unit, you’ll get a private roofdeck and a swimming pool, too. Hirsch Bedner Associates, one of the largest hospitality design firms in the world, did the interiors for both the condos and the villas.

Of course, the homes are one thing, but the real reason folks are flocking to resort residences like the ones at the new St. Regis is the amenities. Owners will enjoy access to the main hotel’s concierge services, seven pools, three restaurants and spa, which includes ten massage rooms and a fitness and wellness center.

The complete project will include 74 residences on the site, but this first batch comprises just five villas and seven condos, one of which is the penthouse. The apartment units start at $2.8 million, and the villas at $9 million. The villas are five-bed homes with a minimum of about 6,800 square feet, while the condos come in three- and four-bedroom models with at least 3,300 square feet apiece.

The project is still a ways off from completion, with an estimated opening of fall 2022, but for those who feel confident in the look and feel of this new offering, or who just really want a new beach house, you can start buying now.