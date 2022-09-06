This New Collection of Cottages Just Opened on the Grounds of Winston Churchill’s Former Home

The Templeton Estate dates back to the 18th-century when Templeton House, a Grade II property, was built for Lady Templeton in 1786. Templeton House, also the former home of Sir Winston Churchill, was restored in 2019—one of London’s most painstaking restorations in history. The grand property, which is available for vacation rentals after Richstone Properties took over the development, is one of the most iconic in all of London. Now, Richstone Properties is revealing its latest expansion of rental accommodations: Templeton West.

Templeton West is a collection of new-build cottages and stables that are a modern recreation of the structures that were on the property centuries ago. Now, discerning travelers seeking an ultra-luxe experience can now rent out the entire grounds—including the Templeton House and Templeton West cottages—for the ultimate getaway.

“The history of the Templeton Estate goes back long before Templeton House was built for Lady Templeton, by which time the Estate had already been mostly sold off to surrounding development,” David Rich-Jones, CEO of Richstone Properties, tells Robb Report. “There is little known about its history prior to that date, however we do know that there were once cottages for the Estate workers on site, as well as a farmhouse with vegetable patches and livestock, and also that a two-story stable block had been built by Sir Freddie Guest on the grounds to house his large polo pony collection. When we were fortunate enough to buy back some of the old Templeton Estate grounds, we wanted to bring back what had once existed in history.”

Richstone Properties, known for its high-end private family residences, has created lavish accommodations for Templeton West: Dower House, four cottages and stables. Dower House is inspired by a traditional countryside estate with handmade brickwork, timber windows and interior design featuring both contemporary and traditional furnishings, and it was created in lieu of the farmhouse and vegetable gardens once on the Estate. Spanning 7,217 square feet, there are five bedrooms, a gym, drawing room, dining room and wine cellar. Expect features like French-style antique marble fireplaces and exquisite chandeliers, oak herringbone flooring and a hand-crafted oak staircase. Richstone’s in-house architecture team spared no detail in perfecting this residence.

Nearby there are four standalone English cottages with a total of eight bedrooms. Each is flooded with natural light and feature modern bespoke furniture. Italian marble bathrooms, stone flooring and open-plan living spaces. The stables nearby features stabling for two horses and has a studio that can be used as a bedroom or office. It borders the neighboring paddock and offers an idyllic spot to spend time with horses outdoors.

Templeton West offers a total of 18 bedrooms, one studio flat, stabling for two horses, a paddock, formal parterre gardens and an outdoor swimming pool,” says Rich-Jones. “The whole of Templeton West works perfectly on its own, however for those who require more in terms of accommodation the Templeton Estate (including Templeton House) can also be taken in its entirety.”

When booking Templeton West, guests have a service team that consists of a butler, chef, kitchen staff, service staff, head housekeeper, housekeeping team, an on-site security system, manager and gardeners. There’s on-demand room service, a chauffeur, office services and a concierge that can arrange anything you want. Everything can be customized for a totally bespoke vacation. Templeton West and the Estate are connected via manicured pathways, but both are self-sufficient properties that provide the ultimate privacy.

Templeton West starts at $13,840 per night and requires a minimum one-week rental and is available for short-term or long-term vacation rentals.

