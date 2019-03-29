Customize Your Own Mini-Farm at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach

“Farm to table” is such a firm foundation of our national dining ethos now, it’s almost tired. Except, it’s how we still want to eat and live. Its latest nuance has even urban condo dwellers snugging on some garden gloves (or paying someone else to). At the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, residents will be able to create—with the help of the local experts at Foodscape Designs—personalized edible gardens on their terraces and balconies. Inspired by the South Florida lifestyle, fruit and vegetable offerings will be seasonal: mangos in the summer, melons in the fall, and jackfruit in the rainy season.

Gardens can be tailored to any of the 111 luxury condos and 15 stand-alone villas, and cost between $500 to $10,000. “A lot of units have 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot terraces,” says Allison Greenfield, a partner at project developer, Lionheart Capital. “These will be places that can have very big planters, because there’s a lot more plantable area.”

But if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, you can still sample the local flavor. Residents can pay a fee for their mini-farms to be professionally maintained, or they can enjoy access to the building’s shared ecological food forest and garden, where they can pick fresh jackfruit, or just stop and smell the Okinawa spinach. “One of the things that’s so important in South Florida is the seasonal food,” says Greenfield. “We want to bring these exotic foods to people who may not know about the area’s tropical side.”

And the proof is in the pudding (or rather, the salad). On-site fruits and vegetables will be incorporated into the seasonal menus at the resident-only, pool-side grill, and Foodscape Designs’ principal designer, Thais Thiesen, will offer educational classes for residents. So you can learn why those avocado, mango, and starfruit trees will or won’t work with the morning sun on your balcony.

Construction (and planting) is still underway, but the $2- to $40-million residences, designed by celebrated Italian architect Piero Lissoni, will open later this year. Safe to say this urban garden trend should bear much fruit.