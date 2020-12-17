This New Resort Community in Turks and Caicos Is the Perfect Antidote to 2020

Whether your island dreams are fueled by impending snowstorms or social-distancing anxiety, there’s fresh kindling for the fire with the launch of a new residential resort community being developed in Turks and Caicos. Fair Capital and Brue Baukol Capital Partners have just announced their plans for a development of 46 homes called the Strand, which is slated to open in late 2021.

The community will sit on the southern edge of Providenciales along the protected shoreline of Cooper Jack Bay, with its shallow, turquoise waters and white, sandy bottom. Every residence will have a direct line to the ocean, as well as access to the community’s own amenities: a large pool, a private, captained boat, a slew of water toys, a marina and slips, tennis and pickle ball courts, a fitness center and a restaurant and bar located at the water’s edge.

The property will be divided into three types of villas and homes and then an additional six sites for buyers to build their own custom beach palaces. The villas are two- and three-bedrooms, designed with lock-off units. Each 3,000-square-foot space will have its own plunge pool, outdoor shower and soaking tub, and prices begin at $2.2 million. Add a private rooftop terrace and the price tag goes to $2.4 million.

Luxury Residences start at $6.8 million and have about 4,500 square feet of dedicated indoor space but closer to 8,300 square feet of indoor-outdoor living. They have four to five en suite, Caribbean-view bedrooms, private infinity pools, courtyards with outdoor kitchens and in some cases, a one-bedroom guest house. Oh, and don’t forget the overlook and grotto beach.

The most premium homes are the Grand Residences, which offer six bedrooms, seven baths and about 14,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space. The main house includes five ocean-view suites, an expansive great room that opens fully to the terrace and infinity pool, a courtyard with a plunge pool and spa and a one-bedroom guest house. And their own beachfront, of course. Only three of these villas will be available, priced from $10 million.

The custom homesites begin at $3.5 million and include 100 feet of coastline and a 100-foot yacht slip.

The whole community is just 20 minutes from the airport and five minutes off the main drag that leads to the popular shops, restaurants and resorts of Grace Bay. Fair Capital’s John Fair is the developer behind the Grace Bay Club.