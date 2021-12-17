First Look: Inside the Wales, an Historic NYC Hotel That’s Been Reimagined as Luxury Residences

New York City is rife with glossy new builds—think supertalls like 111 W. 57th Street and 432 Park Ave.—so a more historic residential tower is a welcome change of pace. Those looking for something more old-school are in luck, as Robb Report has the exclusive first look of the interiors of the Wales, a new condominium building on the Upper East Side that dates back to the early 1900s.

The Wales was originally constructed circa 1899 by architect Louis Korn, a New York City native who helmed multiple projects in the area. Until recently, it was known as the Hotel Wales. The developer, Adellco, brought on Form4 Design Studio to help restore the neo-Renaissance facade to its former glory. Altogether there will only be 21 units in the 10-story building, so it’s an exclusive prospect, with a maximum of three condos per floor. Many half- and full-floor offerings will be available, plus a penthouse with a private rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen and wraparound terrace.

In terms of the interiors, Adellco partnered with Cabinet Alberto Pinto, a renowned French interior-design firm that the developer had previously worked with on other NYC projects. As a result, the residences and common spaces will complement the Wales’s striking exterior. “The Pinto relationship very much plays into taking that gorgeous style and within it creating this very chic, very elegant, very sophisticated interior,” says Matthew Adell, Adellco’s founder.

The individual condos will have herringbone white-oak floors and large windows. In the kitchen, appliances will be from Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove, with chrome fixtures will be Kallista. Bathrooms, meanwhile, will feature a blend of light Bianca Carrara marble and dark Grigio Nicole stone, creating an interesting material juxtaposition.

The gym will have the same white-oak flooring, giving the space a lighter, more contemporary feel than many other rubber-floor fitness centers. The lobby will have antique mirrors and a custom brass chandelier, in addition to marble finishes and custom moldings.

If that sounds like your sort of thing, two-bedroom homes start at $3.8 million, three-bedrooms begin at $5.7 million and four-bedrooms go for upwards of $7.4 million. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is responsible for marketing and sales, so it’s worth reaching out if you’d like to secure your spot.

Check out more photos of the Wales below: