This $14.75 Million Mansion Is the Largest Oceanfront Estate on Kiawah Island

For those who don’t already know it, Kiawah Island is the south pole to Nantucket’s north: exclusive island playgrounds for those who enjoy sailing, golfing, fine dining and top-drawer shopping. Just 25 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C., Kiawah is considered one of the premier golf destinations on the East Coast. With their small square mileage, scoring a home on either island can sometimes be an expensive and time-consuming project of renovations, so a new-construction home is something to prize.

This four-story estate on Kiawah has all the charm buyers crave with its expansive veranda and beach-cottage cedar shake shingles, but it also has the amenities modern families need, done with high-end finishes. A long drive takes you to the 1.5-acre property, which has direct private-beach access via its own ipe wood boardwalk. The exterior includes a slate roof and copper gutters, hallmarks of architectural longevity rarely found in a new build these days. Handmade bricks make up the walkway that leads to the grand entryway with its curved staircase and floor-to-ceiling wood paneling. Even the four-car garage gets some special love with custom mahogany doors for the 3,896-square-foot space.

From there, you enter the private club room with a coffered ceiling, built-in shelving and cabinetry, plus a 85-inch television and two 40-inchers. French doors lead out to the loggia and a staircase that spirals up to the main-floor balcony, kitchen and great room. The porch on this lower level overlooks the backyard with its Italian stone pool deck, vanishing-edge heated saltwater pool and spa.

Four en suite bedrooms make up the rest of the first level, with a mudroom just off the pool terrace leading to two washers and dryers, a beverage fridge and pool bathroom.

The main floor, up just one level, is all about maximizing those ocean views. Vast windows in the great room showcase the waves, and a wood-burning fireplace make it all cozy on cool nights. The dining area opens to a massive chef’s kitchen—one of the biggest on the island—stocked with professional-grade appliances that include two dishwashers, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a 60-inch Wolf range and a television. The catering kitchen includes a few more appliances, plus a duo of wine fridges. A pantry provides plenty of storage, which you’ll need because everyone will be clamoring for a visit. This floor also houses a library with more built-ins.

The third-floor primary suite has incredible Atlantic vistas from the bedroom and sitting room with its coffee bar. The suite also has its own balcony and access to a rooftop deck. The white marble bath is spa-like and spacious, with a soaking tub, a stand-alone glass shower and a separate outdoor shower. Dual walk-in closets and a second laundry room finish out the space.

Kiawah tends to attract golfers to its seven courses and its golf club, and a few island residents are celebrity athletes, such as the NBA’s Ray Allen and NFL’s Dan Marino. A Kiawah Island Golf Club membership is available with the purchase of the home. The listing is held by Kiawah Island Real Estate.