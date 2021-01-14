Quantcast
This $14.75 Million Mansion Is the Largest Oceanfront Estate on Kiawah Island

It's the perfect estate for golf lovers and beach goers.

101 Flyway Patrick O'Brien

For those who don’t already know it, Kiawah Island is the south pole to Nantucket’s north: exclusive island playgrounds for those who enjoy sailing, golfing, fine dining and top-drawer shopping. Just 25 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C., Kiawah is considered one of the premier golf destinations on the East Coast. With their small square mileage, scoring a home on either island can sometimes be an expensive and time-consuming project of renovations, so a new-construction home is something to prize.

This four-story estate on Kiawah has all the charm buyers crave with its expansive veranda and beach-cottage cedar shake shingles, but it also has the amenities modern families need, done with high-end finishes. A long drive takes you to the 1.5-acre property, which has direct private-beach access via its own ipe wood boardwalk. The exterior includes a slate roof and copper gutters, hallmarks of architectural longevity rarely found in a new build these days. Handmade bricks make up the walkway that leads to the grand entryway with its curved staircase and floor-to-ceiling wood paneling. Even the four-car garage gets some special love with custom mahogany doors for the 3,896-square-foot space.

101 Flyway

Tiers of terraces overlook the backyard pool.  Patrick O'Brien

From there, you enter the private club room with a coffered ceiling, built-in shelving and cabinetry, plus a 85-inch television and two 40-inchers. French doors lead out to the loggia and a staircase that spirals up to the main-floor balcony, kitchen and great room. The porch on this lower level overlooks the backyard with its Italian stone pool deck, vanishing-edge heated saltwater pool and spa.

Four en suite bedrooms make up the rest of the first level, with a mudroom just off the pool terrace leading to two washers and dryers, a beverage fridge and pool bathroom.

101 Flyway

The foyer 

The main floor, up just one level, is all about maximizing those ocean views. Vast windows in the great room showcase the waves, and a wood-burning fireplace make it all cozy on cool nights. The dining area opens to a massive chef’s kitchen—one of the biggest on the island—stocked with professional-grade appliances that include two dishwashers, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a 60-inch Wolf range and a television. The catering kitchen includes a few more appliances, plus a duo of wine fridges. A pantry provides plenty of storage, which you’ll need because everyone will be clamoring for a visit. This floor also houses a library with more built-ins.

The third-floor primary suite has incredible Atlantic vistas from the bedroom and sitting room with its coffee bar. The suite also has its own balcony and access to a rooftop deck. The white marble bath is spa-like and spacious, with a soaking tub, a stand-alone glass shower and a separate outdoor shower. Dual walk-in closets and a second laundry room finish out the space.

101 Flyway

The private club room on the lower level 

Kiawah tends to attract golfers to its seven courses and its golf club, and a few island residents are celebrity athletes, such as the NBA’s Ray Allen and NFL’s Dan Marino. A Kiawah Island Golf Club membership is available with the purchase of the home. The listing is held by Kiawah Island Real Estate. 

101 Flyway

The spiral staircase leads to the second-floor balcony. 

101 Flyway

The massive kitchen is one of the largest on the island. 

101 Flyway

The great room looks out to the ocean. 

101 Flyway

The second floor deck 

101 Flyway

The library 

101 Flyway

The primary bedroom suite occupies the entire third floor. 

101 Flyway

The private boardwalk to the beach  Patrick O'Brien

