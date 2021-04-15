This Ultra-Modern Beverly Hills Mansion Can Be Yours for 1,000 Bitcoins—or $65 Million

Today’s bitcoin valuation in US dollars topped $62,000, up $3,000 from just a few weeks ago. If you’ve been deep into the crypto craze and amassing bitcoin, all you need is about 1,000 of them to buy this stunning Beverly Hills estate. Or you could just use regular old coin—$65 million worth.

The property is part of a recent uptick seen in real estate owners willing to take either dollars or cryptocurrency for the purchase of a home.

This particular slice of Southern California heaven is over-the-top—but still tasteful—in nearly every thoughtful detail, from the architecture to the sleek Italian millwork and cabinetry. The entrance features a floating slab of marble, which is a hint to some of the other highlights built into the home, such as a 20-foot stone wall of water and a cantilevered primary suite that feels like it’s floating over the pool.

The marble-and-stone theme continues throughout the seven-bedroom mansion. A massive custom island for the bar is book-matched to look like a single block of stone. The island and the beautiful rack behind it both have integrated LED lighting to put the spot on singular bottles and set the mood. In the primary suite’s bathrooms, a Pibamarmi tub is made with Nero Marquina marble and the shower is lined with book-matched Calacatta marble. You’ll find more of it gracing the fireplace in the great room, as well as the floor of the stunning wine cellar, which holds 2,000 bottles.

The main kitchen—yep, there’s more than one—features a 14-foot leathered-stone island imported from Italy and floor-to-ceiling cabinets from Dada. All appliances are by Gaggenau. The table—included—has a custom top from Poliform and a hanging cube light fixture by Baxter. The space also connects to a casual hangout room with a fireplace and modular sofa by B&B Italia. Sliding glass pocket doors retract and open on to the terrace.

The second butler’s kitchen can be accessed by staff through the garage and is made for major entertaining with its dual Viking stoves that have a total of 16 burners. Concrete finishes give it a more commercial feel, but the fittings are still all ultra-luxe, with cabinets again by Dada and Gaggenau appliances.

The primary bedroom suite is just off the great room and includes a den and a private 400-square-foot terrace, offering some of the estate’s best views of the Los Angeles cityscape, especially from the hot tub. Heaters are integrated into the cantilevered roof. Dual primary bathrooms include a shower spacious enough for a dozen, and that incredible marble tub, which weighs more than a ton. The vast walk-in closet is a showstopper. The cabinets and island are by Rimadesio and Molteni, with a bench by Kelly Wearstler. Natural light from a skylight permeates what is often a dark space in many other homes.

A VIP bedroom and the remaining five bedrooms are all en suite.

One of our other favorite highlights to this residence—called Wallace Ridge and located in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills—is the Zen-like glassed-in courtyard where a single olive tree stands like a sculpture against the background of a stone wall. The 150-year old tree was imported from Tuscany. Water cascades down the marble wall, and the glass doors open to let in breezes and the soothing sound of the waterfall.

The house also includes a home office plus a fitness studio already kitted out with a Technogym Kinesis wall and two Peloton bikes. The spa has a massage space as well as a sauna and a steam room. The screening room seats up to 24 on gorgeous plush sofas and has a 220-inch wide screen and a Dolby Atmos sound system. Last but certainly not least is the loungy entertainment room, where the bar sets the vibe and the massive media wall’s four screens can tee up four different sports games at once or all play together for a movie.

From there, sliding doors lead out to the pool deck, where a swimming lane that’s half-Olympic-sized is integrated into the infinity-edge pool. The listing is held by Michael Chen and Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.