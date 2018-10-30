Tribeca Acquires David Mann-Designed Model Residences

Closings are officially underway at 111 Murray Street, the 74-story glass tower designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (which previously collaborated on the Waterline Square project on Manhattan’s Upper West Side). Developed by Fisher Brothers, Witkoff, and New Valley, the building rises 74 stories above the heart of Tribeca and holds 157 one- to five-bedroom units with interiors designed by David Mann. A pair of recently completed model residences designed by Mann are the most recent addition to the building.

The chic interiors show off expansive walls of glass, marble and wood accents, and understated cream hues. The open-concept living rooms are anchored by curvaceous glass windows that overlook the city skyline, while the custom Molteni kitchens are outfitted with cerused white oak cabinets, Calacatta Borghini waterfall marble islands with book-matched countertops and backsplashes, and Dornbracht fixtures in a custom soft black matte finish.

Located in the south wing of the unit, the master suite comes with a walk-in closet and sumptuous bath. Outfitted with travertine stone slab feature walls, custom white marble slab vanities with Dornbracht fittings and fixtures in a custom soft black matte finish, a freestanding soaking tub, and radiant heat floors, the attached master bath promises a luxurious escape with cityscape views in the background. Striking just the right balance between modern amenities and down-to-earth charm, the units offer the comforts of home in the midst of the city.

Though residents may be reluctant to leave the ritzy residences, there’s a dozen good reasons to do just that: American architect David Rockwell designed more than 20,000 square feet of amenities, including a Turkish hammam, a private dining room, a 75-foot lap pool, a children’s splash pool with interactive water jets, a state-of-the-art spa with private treatment rooms and saunas, a fitness center with a movement studio, a media room, and a private aircraft concierge service.

The two-bedroom model unit is on the market for $4.7 million, while the four-bedroom model unit is priced at $8.6 million. The remaining residences are priced from $2 million to $40 million for a full-floor penthouse with its own private elevator and wet bar. Construction was officially completed this summer, and the building is officially ready for occupancy.