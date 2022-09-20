Inside the Luxe, Wellness-Focused Residential Community Coming to Park City

Park City is known for its incredible skiing and luxury resorts, but a new residential development hopes to usher in a new era of wellness and adventure to the region.

Velvaere is a wellness-centric mountainside residential community developed by Magleby Development located near Park City’s iconic Deer Valley Resort. The 60-acre community will have direct ski-in, ski-out access, year-round mountain adventure, an integrative wellness center and a family adventure center. It’s a residential community, as well as a club for local members, that provides unique holistic lifestyle opportunities, including curated transformative wellness experiences, intentional living, forward-thinking technology, and world-class amenities.

A rendering of a kitchen within a residence. Magleby Development

Slated to complete in 2024, there will be 115 custom residences with environmentally forward design elements. There will be 12 cabins starting around $4 million; 68 residences around $5 million; and 35 custom estates starting around $12 million. There is a layout for any type of family or individual, from cozy three bedrooms or more than five bedrooms.

As Park City’s main attraction lies in the outdoors, Velvaere will have a 15,000-square-foot Adventure Center that is the base point for skiing, hiking and wilderness activities. It will also have a full-service restaurant, après ski beach, gear storage, an outdoor pool and a hot tub. Less than 200 feet from this center is a ski lift for ski-in, ski-out access at a brand-new ski resort under development by Extell Utah.

The 20,000-square-foot Wellness Center offers a peaceful sanctuary for the community. Magleby Development

Perhaps one of the biggest draws for folks is the 20,000-square-foot Wellness Center that offers amenities like cryotherapy; a hyperbaric chamber/pod; LightStem LED; flotation pool; nutrition programs for microbiome and biohacking; lymphatic drainage; IV therapy; thermal and contrast bathing; fitness; yoga; meditation and sound baths; integrative medicine; and so much more. There will even be wellness education classes and retreats, nutrition consulting, and grocery services to hand-deliver residents locally grown produce.

“Our vision is to create a community where health, wellbeing and a better future is at the forefront of every amenity, experience and residence,” says Chad Magleby, CEO of Magleby Development. “Our goal is to truly revolutionize what it means to be ‘well’ and inspire wellness-based communities of all kinds not just in Utah, but around the world.”

The Wellness Center will have an outdoor pool, hot tub and many spaces to unwind. Magleby Development

To further its commitment to wellness, Velvaere is pursuing a WELL Certification with the International WELL Building Institute, which is a verified rating system focused on measuring, certifying and monitoring design and operation features of a built environment. The goal of this is to improve air, water, lighting qualities, nutrition, fitness, mood and sleep patterns. Velvaere will also feature the innovative Delos system, a science-backed solution for healthier indoor spaces. Delos systems have advanced air purification, water filtration, circadian lighting and enhanced sleep solutions.

The wellness experiences will also be brought into each residence, which buyers can customize based on their preferences. There will be options to include in-home light therapy, plunge pools, saunas, stem rooms and more. The first homes are set to be completed in early 2024.